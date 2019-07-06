ScienceMag: realistic reforestation may devour all of our CO2 emissions

If CO2 were a climate problem, it would cost just some $300 billion to fix it



After a return from a very nice bike trip through the regional forests, our regional Hit Radio FM Plus switched from music to some talking. In recent years, I noticed that I can no longer listen to the public radio for extended periods of time – although I pay fees and although it was my main radio in the early 1990s or so – because there are just way too many totally disgusting far left activists over there. After a few thoughts of the type "I am a strong man who can survive a lot", the thought "does it really make sense to torture myself?" wins.



FM Plus is different, the jokes they add are rather pleasing, and I got used to it again. Now, the narrator said:



The experts have finally found out how to solve global warming. It sounds like a storyline from a Hollywood movie but it is true.

