Some climate alarmists embrace chemtrails

Strings 2019 wasn't a comprehensive string conference The main reason I didn't want to write about Strings 2019 in Brussels (July 9th-13th) was that I am not thrilled about getting dozens o...

An incredible hoax-like multi-gender paper made it to astro-ph Tom Anderson has pointed out a tweet by Prof Janice Fiamengo: For those who believe (oh antiquated thought) that academics who specialize ...

Oreskes: huge amount of water disappears in nuclear power plants Naomi Oreskes is a top influential climate alarmist. She is one of the co-mothers or propagators of the ludicrous "97% consensus" ...

A truly lame hit piece on Feynman, beauty in physics Our scholarly institutions are thoroughly yet increasingly contaminated by neo-Marxist ideologues, pseudointellectual posers, and unproducti...

Smolin's wrong and vacuous would-be philosophical slogans Amanda Gefter has written a text for the Quanta Magazine How to Understand the Universe When You’re Stuck Inside of It attempting to persu...

Multiverse is primarily a scientific concept Right or wrong... Tabooization of the concept is what is anti-scientific The Vafa-Ellis-Rubenstein debate about the multiverse has remind...

Feminists at NYT, WaPo spit at Moonwalkers Half a century ago, between July 20th and July 21st, 1969 (UTC), the first men were landing on the Moon – four days after the July 16th Apol...

Vafa, Ellis debate with a bright religion scholar MarkusM has pointed out that a more pleasant, entertaining, and physics-oriented public discussion took place in recent days, in the Institu...

Finns: clouds control temperature, CO2 sensitivity 0.24 °C Jaime has pointed out that there is an interesting physics.ao-ph paper on the arXiv: No experimental evidence for the significant anthropog...