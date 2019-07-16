Strings 2019 wasn't a comprehensive string conference

The main reason I didn't want to write about Strings 2019 in Brussels (July 9th-13th) was that I am not thrilled about getting dozens of nasty attacks by moronic crack pot-smoking trolls brainwashed and radicalized by pathetic one-dimensional anti-physics websites combined with the silence of those who aren't idiots.







Another reason is that I didn't see much new that I would overlook during the year – which is probably normal for those of us who diligently follow (not only) hep-th on the daily basis. But after some inspection, it became clear to me that it's not just because of my regular arXiv habits. The conference just didn't really cover most of the stringy craft. The holes were obvious both in the topics and the list of participants.







Look at the list of 494 participants. Search for Stanford which is, you know, a powerful string hotbed in the Bay Area. You will find Shenker and Saad – because Douglas Stanford has Stanford as its last name. Add Santa Barbara. Just two participants, Gross and Maxfield. Zero from Santa Cruz. Just one from MIT, Harlow.



Princeton gives 18 (IAS+Univ) and Harvard 5 hits, Oxford 7 and English Cambridge 7, reasonable numbers, indeed. They make the absence of California even more striking.







But the timetable with talks paints an even more obvious picture of "whole missing branches" of string theory. All of the talks are about some French-speaking style general complexity-thermodynamics-AdS-attempts-on-quantum-cosmology issues, with some CFT rather disconnected from the string vacua. There was also some swampland and the weak gravity conjecture. Some people probably think that I should be happy but I am not.



What seems to be missing is the whole "full-blown string industry". Actual vacua in more than 4 dimensions, their stringy/M-theory origin, higher-dimensional field theories, compactifications geometric and non-geometric, what string theory allows you to do with all these extra dimensions and how, string phenomenology, anything that depends on fancier tools where string theory actually becomes a specific theory allowing something but not something else etc. There are lots of perspectives to take to enumerate what is missing but just to make the hole I perceive obvious, let me say that I see



no Calabi-Yau or other manifolds

no type I,IIA,IIB

zero M-theory, zero F-theory

one talk with something "heterotic"

one talk with "D-branes" but the high spacetime dimension etc. isn't the point; no higher-dimensional matrix models

nothing like Cvetič et al. or Taylor et al. F-theory model building

well, Vafa wasn't there, and the same holds for "his junior collaborators", I think

Andy Strominger gave a talk about a self-similar behavior of the photographed M87 black hole, entertaining but clearly not string theory

nothing like Acharya and his proof of SUSY from classification of Ricci-flat manifolds

two talks have "super" in the titles but almost anything where supersymmetry really matters in some way are missing