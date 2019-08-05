114 private jets gathered in Sicily to fight carbon emissions

Do their ends justify their means?



One week ago, sources including WUWT and Euronews have mentioned a secretive meeting of the self-described elite that wanted to save the climate.



The meeting took place in the Verdura Resort, Sicily. The participants paid for their transportation but the local expenses – with hotels from $900 a night – were paid by Google and its local counterpart, Cosa Nostra. Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, and Prince Harry were supposed to be stars of the meeting and others have arrived because they enjoy being seen as peers of these three morons – which they mostly are, indeed.







As I said, the guests have paid for their own transportation. To show that they're important, many of them took their private jets and yachts. Just the number of private jets was reported to be 114 by the Italian press. A decade ago, we would make fun of Al Gore and his private jet – what a hypocrisy – or an actress who flew in the same way.



Barbra Streisand recently sent a private jet just for her two puppies simply because she felt the urge to torture them and force them to listen to her delusions about the climate spoken in a distant country. Animal rights activists remained silent – just like the two doggy faces who can't clearly express how much they hate this babbling as well as the useless trips in jets.







But these days, with the number such as 114, the hypocrisy has been turned into a mega industry. Euronews estimates that over 4 tons of CO2 are emitted on a New York to Palermo flight of a jet. Multiply such amounts by more than 100... they determined that the CO2 emissions from such 100 flights are comparable to the emissions from charging of phones 50 million times. It's basically the energy that the U.S. – a country – needs to charge their phones for a whole day. A bunch of 100 morons has created the same emissions just to meet and talk about the fight against emissions.



Even after these years, it seems that they don't even understand what's strange about their flying private jets; and talking about the evil of the fossil fuels at the same moment. I think that most of them or all of them genuinely misunderstand what's shocking about the combination – they misunderstand it because they are really, really stupid.



They have apologists who are not this stupid but, like the writer of the Euronews article, they still end up thinking that it's not bad or hypocritical for them to arrive in yachts and private jets because...



But, with them all in one place, perhaps working together to achieve a common goal is worth it?

