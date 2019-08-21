A crypto CEO demands nationalization of Satoshi's $10 billion

A few days ago, a guy "revealed to be Satoshi Nakamoto", the father of the Bitcoin, at SatoshiNRH dot com.



James Bilal Khalid Caan, a Pakistani guy in the U.K., wants you to believe that the non-trivial system was created by a migrant whose hard drive was eaten by the dog, who believes in Chaldean numerology and the importance of conversion of letters "Satoshi Nakamoto" into numbers according to an arbitrary medieval scheme, and whose top intellectual achievement was to invent a sequence of words about an irrelevant failed bank that could have BITCOIN as a generalized acronym.







This "reveal" was utterly ludicrous, of course, because Caan's IQ is some 40 points lower than what is needed to be Satoshi Nakamoto. The Bitcoin system and especially the Bitcoin economy are flawed for a huge number of fundamental reasons but the creator of this system was still very intelligent. Nick Szabo or Craig Wright may have had the intelligence and everything that was needed – but Caan could not. He wasn't even able to make the files on his server invisible before the "M Moment".



However, a more shocking proposal appeared last night:





Lets burn all of Satoshi’s 980,000btc. Will be a softfork but if no one comes forward to stop it then the coins are lost and so is Satoshi. Lets end this with some closure by fire 🔥 Whomever is with me, reply “burn” https://t.co/K6sTWNvrnM — Ray Youssef (@raypaxful) August 20, 2019

What individual holders actually possess in BTC is decided by this majority.

