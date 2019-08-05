Ann Nelson: 1958-2019

Mediocre females vs geniuses in the Academia Mico has linked to the video by Edward Dutton, the jolly heretic: Episode 42: Do Female Academics Reduce Per Capita Male Genius? (26 minut...

There's no measurement problem ...just carefully physically define the wave function to see why... Wikipedia describes the (non-existent) measurement problem as follows...

Strings 2019 wasn't a comprehensive string conference The main reason I didn't want to write about Strings 2019 in Brussels (July 9th-13th) was that I am not thrilled about getting dozens o...

Decline of civilizations: fragmentation of knowledge, unsustainable growth of bureaucratic complexity Edwin has brought us a one-hour-long talk by Jonathan Blow, a world's top coder (currently working on a new programming language), given...

An incredible hoax-like multi-gender paper made it to astro-ph Tom Anderson has pointed out a tweet by Prof Janice Fiamengo: For those who believe (oh antiquated thought) that academics who specialize ...

Quanta Magazine's anti-quantum zeal Most people enjoy the summer. There are lots of things to write about but the interest is refocused on the holiday activities. To avoid we...

Feminists at NYT, WaPo spit at Moonwalkers Half a century ago, between July 20th and July 21st, 1969 (UTC), the first men were landing on the Moon – four days after the July 16th Apol...

Multiverse is primarily a scientific concept Right or wrong... Tabooization of the concept is what is anti-scientific The Vafa-Ellis-Rubenstein debate about the multiverse has remind...

Vafa, Ellis debate with a bright religion scholar MarkusM has pointed out that a more pleasant, entertaining, and physics-oriented public discussion took place in recent days, in the Institu...