Anti-quantum-mechanical propaganda at Big Think

Like all platforms whose quality isn't carefully monitored and improved by a hierarchical system of competent filters, BigThink.com has become another Internet-media tool hijacked by mediocre activists – which almost entirely means deceitful, ideologically driven, far left activists – who are just pushy enough and will do everything to spread their stuff. Their knowledge of the actual science is shockingly poor.



Even when thousands of dollars per minute of content are flowing to such servers, the content may be expected to be less valuable than a vigorously and urgently used toilet paper if the quality control is absent so that even the most self-evident trash may get in. You can't be surprised that ludicrously wrong monologues such as



Since the idea of locality is dead, space itself may not be an aloof vacuum: Something welds things together, even at great distances.



the belief that there exists an accurate description of Nature that is independent of our interventions, of our knowledge etc.



due to the First World War and the predominance of some philosophy in the interwar era, [classical physics] that I believe to be true wasn't popular around the 1920s etc.



I am trying to talk in the way in which Niels Bohr was talking because he was the most radical of these [anti-classical-physics] thinkers.



Let's talk about what it means to be a [non-classical physicist]. It means to believe that [classical physics] is too ambitious and too hard...



Electrons, nuclei... but what are these things? We often get confused when we talk about these things, the talk is stretched etc.



[Quantum physicists] are impatient and have low ambitions.



Again, I am trying to emulate Niels Bohr which is hard, not only because of the accent but because he was mystical.



Niels Bohr said that we may only describe how we interact with Nature and he was at risk of contradicting himself.



Bohr was seeking new laws of physics, arts, and lifestyle...



Louis De Broglie had an obvious idea. The wave function is a pilot wave...



The pilot wave theory tells you everything, what, when, and how.



Einstein discovered entanglement.



The definite result [of the experiments etc.] is that locality is false.



It has nothing to do with whether you believe in quantum mechanics.



If you are a [non-classical physicist], you can't answer the question how the information gets back and forth [between the two entangled measurements].



The [classical] theories have to tell you how the information moves faster than light. Is that testable?



Maybe the prediction is untestable because the results are random.



It tells you, if you are [classical physicist], that locality is dead and basically space is dead.



But something deeper is going on.

