QM "also" applies to the Universe

Incredibly low intelligence of anti-quantum, anti-relativistic Bohmists Fix any theory by adding the axiom "no problem will ever arise" You know that I like to use the term "crackpot" but I ...

Mediocre females vs geniuses in the Academia Mico has linked to the video by Edward Dutton, the jolly heretic: Episode 42: Do Female Academics Reduce Per Capita Male Genius? (26 minut...

Steven Gubser: 1972-2019 I took the picture on April 14th, 2004 – and it was picked now because it has the format and similar location as Ann Nelson's photo......

There's no measurement problem ...just carefully physically define the wave function to see why... Wikipedia describes the (non-existent) measurement problem as follows...

Decline of civilizations: fragmentation of knowledge, unsustainable growth of bureaucratic complexity Edwin has brought us a one-hour-long talk by Jonathan Blow, a world's top coder (currently working on a new programming language), given...

Ann Nelson: 1958-2019 Bill Zajc has trained me to expect e-mails that I really enjoy reading – and it still worked very well an hour ago when I saw an e-mail abou...

Klimaneutral Germans have completely lost their mind We are living next to a mad neighbor By Dr Ivo Cerman, a Czech historian (orig. in CZ ) In the time of the climate crisis, Germany has ...

Quanta Magazine's anti-quantum zeal Most people enjoy the summer. There are lots of things to write about but the interest is refocused on the holiday activities. To avoid we...

Possible murder of Jeffrey Epstein deserves deep investigation When I was home from a trip, including the most accessible municipality of Germany where I can get one person by train for $8 (round trip) ...