Steven Gubser: 1972-2019

Horribly, this website starts to resemble a cemetery. The other news I learned from Bill Zajc is that Steven Gubser died on Saturday, while climbing in Chamonix, France – close to Mont Blanc, Europe's highest peak.







Gubser died while climbing at these high mountains on Saturday. It is a separate event at a different place from Ann Nelson's death on Sunday (yesterday) – and her and David Nelson's performance was also a little bit less athletically demanding and would be called hiking, not rock climbing, as Steve's activity.







Please, physicists who read these blog posts, be careful in the mountains or avoid them. It's more urgent than it was just a few days ago.



I knew Steve from New Jersey – he's been at Princeton for many years, I studied at Rutgers which is just over 10 miles away. According to Inspire, he has written 151 articles with 29,000 citations in total, including 8 renowned papers. Most of his famous work was focused on AdS/CFT correspondence in one way or another. His most cited paper is obviously Gubser-Klebanov-Polyakov (over 8,000 citations now), the first important post-Maldacena paper on AdS/CFT.



His surname appears in 12 TRF blog posts now.







RIP, Steve. Steve is survived by wife Laura and three daughters.



Going outside for some evening fresh (and rather cold, now) air because I just don't feel happy now... The collaboration distance of both late physicists from your humble correspondent is two – Ann Nelson through David B. Kaplan; and Steve Gubser e.g. from my once superior biking partner Dan Freedman.