Four Tommaso Dorigo's SUGRA blunders

Almost all the media informed about the new Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (which will be given to the guys during a TV broadcast event on November 3rd; in NASA's Hangar One, Mountain View, CA) – a prize to three founders of supergravity – as if it were any other prize.



The winners are lucky to divide the $3 million and/or they deserve the award which was chosen by a nontrivial process, like in the case of the Nobel Prize or any other prize. Thankfully, in this case, most journalists didn't try to pretend that they know more about supergravity than the committee. The judgements or information about the importance of work in theoretical physics should be left to the experts because these are damn hard things that an average person – and even an average PhD – simply hasn't mastered.



I detected three amazing exceptions. Nature, Prospect Magazine, and Physics World wrote something completely different. The relevant pages of these media have been hijacked by vitriolic, one-dimensional, repetitive, scientifically clueless, deceitful, and self-serving anti-science activists and they tried to sling as much mud on theoretical physics as possible – which seems to be the primary job description of many of these writers and the society seems to enthusiastically fund this harmful parasitism.







It could be surprising, especially in the case of Nature and Physics World, because under normal circumstances, you would expect Nature and Physics World to be more expert-oriented and closer to the "scientific establishment". But the evolution of the media has produced the opposite outcome. The media that should be close to the scientific establishment are actually almost completely controlled by the self-anointed Messiahs – another branch of all those SJWs who want to destroy the civilized world as we have known it for centuries.



It's ironic but if you look at the reasons, it's logical. It has analogous reasons as the fact that the "inner cities" typically become the ghettos or homes to poor demographic groups – while the productive parts of the society typically have to move to more generic and less "central" suburbs. Similarly, the richest Western European countries are those that seem to be more likely to lose their civilized status very soon. What is the reason? Well, the most special and prosperous places – the inner cities or the rich Western countries – are those that also maximally attract the people who are destined to ruin them.



That's why the "most pro-science journals", inner cities, and wealthiest Western countries putrefy well before others.







Sadly, experimental particle physicist and blogger Tommaso Dorigo has partly joined these anti-civilization warriors. He wrote



Ferrara to buy a new Ferrari

van Nieuwenhuizen to buy a newer housing in Malibu

and a new van for Dan Freedman for his bikes so that may become a truly freed man

A Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics can be awarded by the Selection Committee at any time, and in addition to the regular Breakthrough Prize awarded through the ordinary annual nomination process. Unlike the annual Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, the Special Prize is not limited to recent discoveries.



I'll admit, I wanted to rather title this post "Billionaire Awards Prizes To Failed Theories", just for the sake of being flippant. [...]

It is a sad story that SUGRA never got a confirmation by experiment to this day, so that it remains a brilliant, failed idea. [...]

(SUGRA is, to this day, only a beautiful, failed theory)

