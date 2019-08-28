What makes people attracted to wrong theories?

Decoding the psychology of scientific populism and teachers' laziness



On Saturday, aside from many much more positive things, I also heard about the dissatisfaction of some teachers – and their students – about quantum mechanics and similar things and these exchanges were among the friendliest ones. So I really tried to figure out what's going on etc. OK, I will discuss two examples, both from Teacher J, but there were some other similar lessons.



First, Teacher J was excited about entropic gravity. Wouldn't it be cool etc.? So I could see the actual "happiness in the terrain" that made it possible for Erik Verlinde to receive some "tens of millions of dollars" for this idea that is a piece of crap not worth a penny.



It would be so cool because Verlinde would also explain the phenomena usually attributed to dark matter and dark energy without dark matter and dark energy.



The paper drew a variety of responses from the scientific community. Andrew Strominger, a string theorist at Harvard said "Some people have said it can't be right, others that it's right and we already knew it — that it’s right and profound, right and trivial."



Imagine that all nuclear bombs are scheduled to be detonated. The first 1/2 of them is enough to kill all humans. Will the remaining 1/2 of the bombs detonate although there's no one to see it?



It's a bit of a demagogy to talk about nuclear bombs because it's hard to identify the new quantum phenomena such as the quantum interference in between the macroscopically different states. By attributing a stupidly sounding claim about bombs to me, the student is just trying to mock me in his or her effort to avoid the learning of a new framework of physics, quantum mechanics.



But the student sincerely wants to know, he or she is honestly curious.



Don't dare to correct the student or disagree with him or her. By constructing an argument against quantum mechanics, the student has shown something remarkable that we are obliged to nurture, his or her independent thinking, creativity, and blah blah blah.

