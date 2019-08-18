What's more empirical: alternative interpretations of QM or particle physics?

In recent days, I was fully realizing the insanity of the attitude of some ideologues towards the "empirical foundations" of parts of physics – let me call them "deceitful hippies and their protégés and protégées, largely from minorities" – who claim that particle physics and/or things like string theory and supergravity aren't a good enough empirical science for them while the tirades against quantum mechanics and ludicrous new "interpretations of quantum mechanics" must be the future of empirical science.



This combination of claims is totally upside down and the detachment of this combination from the basic facts is absolutely unbelievable. It makes one desperate to see that there are thousands of sufficiently scientifically illiterate laymen in the society who just can't see the absurdity of these claims.



Physics investigates hypotheses and theories that have implications for the observations in principle. That definition is a result of centuries of thinking – although this definition had to be refined by more cautious thinking about "what is scientifically meaningful", let's say the "positivist" or "operationalist" thinking, that finally made it to the physicists' toolkit around the year 1900 and that must be counted as the most important contribution of philosophers (positivists in this case) to physics ever.







OK, the 19th century positivists realized – and within decades, theoretical physicists agreed – that all of our knowledge of the laws of physics as well as the knowledge about the state of the Universe comes from sensory experience interpreted through logic and reason and nothing else.







Without the sensory experience, we just cannot learn anything about the laws of Nature – or about the current properties of physical objects. In science, we learn something from our eyes and ears etc. and using logical, mathematical, probabilistic... reasoning (including Bayesian inference as a method to solve "inverse problems"), we may make conclusions that have some scientific value.



From this point of view, if some statement isn't observable in principle and cannot be deduced from things that are observable in principle, then it may be physically meaningless, like the question whether the "number five is green". (I wrote "may be"; the unmeasurable or auxiliary concepts may still be used in a theory but it's wrong to "demand" that a theory uses them.) Albert Einstein realized that questions such as "whether two events occurred simultaneously", when formulated in this most general or global form, might be physically meaningless and almost certainly are because there's no universal way to experimentally verify the "simultaneity of two events". Instead, his final theory in 1905 – the special theory of relativity – implied that the simultaneity and other things is "relative" i.e. dependent on the choice of the inertial system (choice of the observer, in the special relativistic sense). A particular observer with his inertial system may adjust and distribute clocks that evaluate the simultaneity of events – but observers who are in relative motion with respect to each other may get and actually will get different answers concerning "simultaneity" (and measurements of many other things such as energy, momentum, electric and magnetic fields, and more).



It was a great revolution when he realized that lots of questions that people were formulating before relativity were sloppy or meaningless. Not only the answers but also the questions had to be fixed – to make sure that they're connected with some operations that may be done, at least in principle. Physics shouldn't be expected to answer some philosophical questions that are labeled "legitimate questions" just because they respect the rules of syntax and grammar. Instead, physics answers questions about results of measurements that may be in principle done.



The same basic revolution has affected physics once again, and even more deeply, when quantum mechanics was born. Its most important discoverer, Werner Heisenberg, took Einstein's reasoning a step further. Heisenberg realized that even the value or property of any physical variable (including a Lorentz-invariant scalar) might be and probably is physically meaningless unless or before we actually measure it. So it's only the results of the measurement – that are actually seen on the display of a measurement apparatus or that impacts the observer's thinking – that must be predictable by good enough laws of physics.



The values of observables prior to the measurement don't have to be physically meaningful at all, he realized – and Heisenberg basically acknowledged Einstein as the source of this general philosophical reasoning, although Einstein never really understood why it was correct in this general sense. And indeed, Heisenberg started to work on the assumption that observables prior to the measurement are physically meaningless and a good theory simply won't tell us anything clear about their values!



Instead, Heisenberg represented every observable as a matrix with rows and columns corresponding to mutually exclusive states – in his first choice, the energy eigenstates of atoms etc. – and the matrix entries were some amplitudes that described values of the observable simultaneously connected with the transition from one state to another. The multiplication of observables was inseparable from some "composition of two transitions", which is what the matrix product unavoidably does. The transitions were discrete pretty much by assumption – the jumps between the energy levels could occur but it was meaningless to look "inside" this transition because there's no physically meaningful fact connected with the "details of the process". The matrix elements themselves had to be complex, he realized, and some squared absolute value of them was connected with the intensity of spectral lines or, as Max Born formulated much more precisely, with the probability (or probability density) of transitions between states (that's the description of the matrix elements of evolution operators).



After some thinking, he could write down the whole mathematical theory – the Heisenberg equations of motion for the operators, combined with Born's physical interpretations of the complex numbers that you obtain by these equations. Everything made complete sense even though the Heisenberg picture or matrix mechanics really looks very different from physics as we used to do it. Indeed, Schrödinger's picture or the wave mechanics is more intuitive but it also leads most people to incorrect conclusions – when they start to incorrectly think that the wave function has the same reality status as classical (e.g. electromagnetic) fields.



OK, physics doesn't really have to answer questions that can't be measured – and the value of a measurable quantity before it's measured is a canonical example of the thing that cannot be measured! ;-) If you assume it's not measured yet, then it's not measured, and it's therefore physically meaningless. You would assume that the ideologues who speak about the importance of "empirical evidence" all the time would appreciate this elementary point. But they don't. They are the main ones who "talk the empirical talk but don't walk the empirical walk" at all.



Many of these ideologues insist that physics should study empirical questions. But at the same moment, they insist that physicists should study the values of observables before they are measured or when they are not measured – which is clearly a textbook example of a question that isn't rooted in the empirical science, as judged by the careful positivist eyes. If you define X as something that isn't measured (yet; or at all), then it's just wrong to demand that science says something about X! Period.



Already in the late 1920s, physicists got clearly separated to those who



understood why these paradigm shifts are unavoidable and irreversible and the new framework of physics should be applied and the tree of physics knowledge should be extended

those who didn't understand or didn't want to accept the paradigm shift and they wanted to spend – and they wanted others to spend – their time by unproductive attacks and philosophical musings about some desired replacements for quantum mechanics