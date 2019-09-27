All 5d SCFTs from twisted 6d SCFTs, generalized Calabi-Yaus

A combination of Wright, Kleiman, third person was probably Satoshi BTC 200,000 may be thrown to the market soon Although I always found it comparably plausible that some other smart guy like Nick Szabo was...

Carroll vs quantum mechanics in NYT If I could have made a bet that Sean Carroll was going to write an anti-quantum op-ed for The New York Times , I would have bet one million ...

Google's 53-qubit Sycamore chip claimed to achieve quantum supremacy Before Fer137 posted the paper in the comments, this blog post copied some news that the 72-qubit Bristlecone processor was used instead. No...

Quanta Magazine denies black hole thermodynamics The stupidity of these "alternative science" articles was elevated to a new level and Jim Simons is paying for all these hacks A...

Seiberg helped to create the culture of "time fillers" like Harlow "Observable" has reminded me of a video I was sent a few days ago, a 12-minute introduction by Dan Harlow (MIT) to topological fie...

Juan et al.: the BH interior is accessible from the final radiation through a new dimension A new clever way to clarify the resolution of the information loss puzzle Years ago, we had lots of top physics authors whose every new pa...

Feynman probably invented the "many worlds" meme ...and used it as a reason to immediately reject Everett's musings... I have already written this finding in a comment but let me dedi...

Dynamical OPE coefficients as a TOE Towards the universal equations for quantum gravity in all forms In the 1960s, before string theory was really born, people studied the bo...

Aesop, Everett, Carroll, and a herbivorous fox Unsurprisingly for me, Nature has been hired as a P.R. agency to promote Sean Carroll's new book fighting against quantum mechanics: Th...