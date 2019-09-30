Bogus impeachment inquiry: Democratic Party becoming a terrorist organization

I haven't discussed the latest impeachment efforts because I found them so utterly ridiculous – and I thought that this insanity would just fade away within a day. It seems that it didn't. Lots of the U.S. leftists are really fanatically determined to violate even the most fundamental principles of the U.S. constitutional system.







Rusyn (Subcarpathian Ukraine) traditional, a top Ukrainian video of the recent year, remade by an Eastern Slovak band (as you could guess due to the omnipresent wealth in the video). The Rusyn region used to be a part of Czechoslovakia but the music sounds so much more Eastern than Czech or Slovak music... Much of it is simply due to the preferred "Eastern" minor scale while our "Western world" prefers the major scale. It could be a good definition of West vs East.



Correct me if something is inaccurate but there seem to be very serious evidence indicating that a generic U.S. citizen – who happens to be the son of Joe Biden, a possible foe of Trump in the 2020 presidential election – has committed a serious corruption-related crime in Ukraine. It's possible that Biden the father was involved. And, as Giuliani said, it may be just a thread leading to much more grandiose corruption within the Obama administration.



It is obviously a moral duty of the U.S. president to allow such an investigation and prosecution and Trump gave the green light to those things. That's exactly the right response; of course it's convenient for Trump but that doesn't make it any less right. I think it would be absolutely scandalous if these possible crimes weren't investigated or if the U.S. president were blocking such an investigation. And most people in Ukraine would feel betrayed if that investigation were stopped.







However, it seems that the U.S. leftists demand that Joe Biden and his family – and probably all the prominent leftists and their families – stand above the law so Trump's doing the right thing is a justification for impeachment.



And then there's this whole incoherent talk about a "whistleblower". He, whether he's real or not, hasn't found any wrongdoing, just broke some laws, so it's completely right for the courts to go after his neck and Trump has the duty to cooperate in getting this leaker of the classified information.







The U.S. constitution clearly says that the impeachable offenses are



....If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Candidates for POTUS who are fundraising off "impeachment" are undermining credibility of inquiry in eyes of American people, further dividing our already fractured country. Please stop. We need responsible, patriotic leaders who put the interests of our country before their own. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) September 30, 2019