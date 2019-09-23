QM: it is very dumb to deny the need for postulates related to the collapse

With the help of the omnipresent corrupt journalistic biomass, Sean Carroll's incorrect, unimaginative, unoriginal book successfully sells the ideology of the "Many Worlds Interpretation" to the uninformed, unintelligent laymen (if I avoid the overly technical term "imbeciles") – ideology that is simply a plain denial of the basic axioms of quantum mechanics (QM) and that has virtually nothing to do with science or its explanation of the observed phenomena.







The ideology basically says that the wave function is a set of classical degrees of freedom – it's not – and it evolves unitarily and never "collapses" – it does and it needs to. You're supposed to believe that the postulates related to the collapse are "not needed" – which is absolutely preposterous, of course.



In the summary of lethal defects of the revisionist claims about QM, I denoted the "Many Worlds Interpretation" as R2, the revisionism of the second type. You may search for R2 on that page. You will see that R2 predicts that it should be possible to measure \(\ket\psi\) – but experiments show that it is not possible. R2 predicts that the heat capacity of molecules should be huge in the units of \(k_B\) – because there are many bits that encode the state of the molecule via the degrees of freedom in the objectified \(\ket\psi\) – but the experiments show that the heat capacity is always of order \(k_B\).



R2, like other revisionist pictures, breaks the symmetry between observables that are treated by the same rules within proper QM. Instead, R2 makes some generally ill-defined "position" more important because it decides about "how to separate the wave function into the worlds". Also, no actual prescription "how to separate the state vector into worlds" has been written down – and no natural one can exist for elementary mathematical reasons.







Any such proposed detailed rules "when and how the state vector should be split to worlds" would ruin the mathematical symmetry of the theory and it would also depend on lots of new – almost certainly unphysical – parameters. Perhaps most importantly, the axioms of R2 say nothing about the probabilities which are the only actual quantities that QM may predict, along with their functions and densities. For this reason, R2 is capable of making precisely zero quantitative predictions. It is absolutely useless to do any science. It is a complete lie that it may emulate the successes of QM.







Needless to say, the inability to predict any probabilities boils down to the absence of any kind of Born's rule in R2. Without Born's rule, you have no axiom that would tell you how the magnitude of any probability is linked to the mathematical objects in the theory – including the wave function – and without an axiom that would link these two things, the link simply cannot ever arise.



Also, in a special blog post, I discussed the hypocrisy or inconsistency of the champions of R2 – namely the fact that they always assume a nice, controllable initial state in any experiment. But how could they ever get such a nice initial state in any experiment if such a nice and simple state can obviously result from a previous collapse only? They seem incapable of seeing this elementary stupidity in their story – and of course they never offer any justification for a nice, controllable initial state in their analysis of anything. According to the story that they actually want to sell, the initial state should already be some completely messy superposition of infinitely many unknown wave functions including the "irrelevant ones". So why don't they assume this kind of a state that they say to be the correct one? They assume the initial state that follows from proper QM – but that contradicts their crackpot alternative.



Proper QM is defined by universal postulates of quantum mechanics. They may be written as a variable number of "bullets" (and sometimes the bullets overlap, they're somewhat redundant) but the content is always the same. There are several postulates that directly address aspects of the measurement and the collapse – events that R2 tries to completely deny. Because the likes of Carroll want to "erase everything linked to the measurement and the collapse", they don't have the following axioms:



Measurements exist and are specified by an observable – which is mathematically represented by a Hermitian linear operator (any such operator) acting on the Hilbert space.

Eigenvalues of the operator label the allowed results of the measurement.

The probability of a particular outcome of the measurement is calculated by Born's rule, \(Prob=\sum_i |c_i|^2\), as the sum of all squared absolute values of the complex coefficients in front of all the (orthonormal) basis vectors with the right eigenvalue.

The state vector after the measurement of \(L\) must be an eigenstate of the measured observable corresponding to the actual obtained eigenvalue, i.e. it obeys\[



(L-\lambda_{\rm obtained}) \ket{\psi_{\text{post-measurement}}} = 0

\] The particular post-measurement state is obtained as an orthogonal projection of the pre-measurement one, \(\ket{\psi_{\text{post}}} = P_{L=\lambda,{\rm obtained}} \ket{\psi_{\text{pre}}}\), on the subspace with the right eigenvalue.

