Quanta Magazine denies black hole thermodynamics

The stupidity of these "alternative science" articles was elevated to a new level and Jim Simons is paying for all these hacks



A decade ago, the media were promoting pseudointellectuals who were "only" slinging mud at string theory, supersymmetry, and similar vital physics of the recent 40 years.



In recent three years, about 27 books were published that attack the very foundations of modern physics – the universal axioms of quantum mechanics first clearly articulated around 1925-1927. Pretty much everyone who misunderstands quantum mechanics and whom the anti-science lobby of the inkspillers could find in a cesspool was hired to write a book full of wrong and repetitive claims about quantum mechanics and all these books were intensely hyped in the "mainstream" media.



Why don't they attack physics more comprehensively, you might ask? What about Jacob Bekenstein, Stephen Hawking... Why don't the crappy media also publish tirades against black hole thermodynamics discovered in the early to mid 1970s? Why don't we read articles saying that Bekenstein and Hawking were also idiots and failed physicists – and some minorities or surfer dudes have just proved it? A great question. Here you have a fresh tirade of this kind. The title reads:



Craig Callender worries that the analogy between black holes and thermodynamics has been stretched too far



Here is another way to think about the worry. Suppose a star collapses and forms an event horizon. But now another star falls past this event horizon and it collapses, so it’s inside the first. You can’t think that each one has its own little horizon that is behaving thermodynamically. It’s only the one horizon.



Here’s another. The event horizon changes shape depending on what’s about to be thrown into it. It’s clairvoyant. Weird, but there is nothing spooky here so long as we remember that the event horizon is only defined globally. It’s not a locally observable quantity.



The picture is more counterintuitive than people usually think. To me, if the system is global, then it’s not at all like thermodynamics.



The second objection is: Black hole thermodynamics is really a pale shadow of thermodynamics.



If you grab a thermodynamics textbook and start replacing claims with their black hole counterparts, you will not find the analogy goes that deep.



For instance, the zeroth law of thermodynamics sets up the whole theory and a notion of equilibrium — the basic idea that the features of the system aren’t changing. And it says that if one system is in equilibrium with another — A with B, and B with C — then A must be in equilibrium with C. The foundation of thermodynamics is this equilibrium relation, which sets up the meaning of temperature.



That’s not really right. Here we see a pale shadow of the original zeroth law.



Here’s another way in which the analogy falls flat. Black hole entropy is given by the black hole area. Well, area is length squared, volume is length cubed. So what do we make of all those thermodynamic relations that include volume, like Boyle’s law?



[Several paragraphs of babbling...] I immediately saw that this [Bekenstein's ingenious attribution of the entropy to a black hole] is pretty objectionable, because it identifies entropy with uncertainty and our knowledge.



There’s a long debate in the foundations of statistical mechanics about whether entropy is a subjective notion or an objective notion. I’m firmly on the side of thinking it’s an objective notion.



Do you think it’s possible to patch up black hole thermodynamics, or is it all hopeless?



My mind is open, but I have to admit that I’m deeply skeptical about it.

