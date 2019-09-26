Real scientists agree with Thatcher concerning "consensus"

Ethan Siegel has written some informative texts. Concerning disputed questions, his understanding was often much better than that of the average writer in the "mainstream" media, sometimes it wasn't. He's been a mixed baggage in the long run. But in his new text
The One Science Lesson Every American Adult Can Learn From Greta Thunbergwhich was brought to us by Óscar Santiago Gómez, he has surpassed a certain threshold of stupidity that will prevent me from considering him an intelligent person again – ever. By now, it looks basically proven that if he has ever written something nontrivial yet correct, it's because he simply copied the idea from a source that happened to be correct. In this new diatribe, we read that a scientist is absolutely obliged to agree with the "consensus" and despise Margaret Thatcher who disliked consensus. I kid you not.
And that's why every scientist has to worship Greta Thunberg because she has achieved so much (she hasn't achieved a damn thing, except for becoming a symbol of the brainwashed part of the world – but it's not her achievement, it's the brainwashed part's failure) and because she worships the consensus so much. Whoever doesn't agree with this consensus that Greta is divine doesn't deserve "a seat at the (scientific) table".
Among applications, we learn that there's consensus about the global warming apocalypse presented by Greta – so every scientist has to be obedient here and parrot her hysterical anti-scientific delusions about the ongoing extinction of life on Earth to keep the "seat" – but there's no consensus about the interpretations of quantum mechanics – which is why it's right for many clueless people to flood the book market with an increasing number of elementary misconceptions and fantasies about the most rigorously and most accurately verified theory in science.
How he literally turns everything upside down is stunning. It is very clear that there are huge uncertainties about some claims concerning the climate – but there is no uncertainty about some basic foundational claims about quantum mechanics.
Sorry, Mr Siegel, but that's the end of you as someone who could have been occasionally taken seriously by an intelligent reader.
Just like he worships the ill and abused Scandinavian teenager who should be taken away from her irresponsible, asocial parents according to the Czech ex-president, Siegel trashes the former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher who has described consensus as a dirty word in this way:
Consensus: “The process of abandoning all beliefs, principles, values, and policies in search of something in which no one believes, but to which no one objects; the process of avoiding the very issues that have to be solved, merely because you cannot get agreement on the way ahead. What great cause would have been fought and won under the banner: ‘I stand for consensus?”Thatcher correctly pointed out that consensus wasn't worth defending by an honorable person – and it's a result of some messy political process, not a summary of any refined consistent set of values. Such a political method has no room in science although this is how disputes were being settled by mankind at basically every moment before the adulthood of Galileo Galilei or so. Disputes were always settled by the battle between some political camps – that often confronted each other on the battlefield and where one strong powerful stream often took the monopoly.
That's exactly what the birth of the scientific method rendered obsolete. That's exactly how the truth is not being searched for in the scientific method. The political power or some majority counting do not affect the verdicts in science as long as it has a justification to call itself "science". It's the evidence – observations, arguments, and calculations – that matter in science, independently of the number of people who would like one statement or another to be correct (or their political and military power).
Scientists still have to stand on someone's shoulders, like Newton did. But it's not "consensus" they optimally stand upon. It's the best science that has been achieved, regardless of its underlying political power or the number of believers. For a beginning scientist, or any scientist, for that matter, it is often hard or impossible to quickly find out "whom he should believe". In that case, he must be open-minded and repeat the relevant steps that are capable of picking the right theory from the list of right and wrong theories.
To avoid this step – this hard scientific work with the observations, arguments, and observations – means to fail as a scientist. A scientist simply cannot settle important questions by references to consensus and other political issues – neither when it comes to the cutting-edge research, nor when it comes to the research that was allegedly settled in the past. If you're uncertain, you just have to do the science work yourself. If you fail to do it, you're a mindless sheep, not a scientist, and there is no reason to expect that mindless sheep find the good scientific theories (except for the "theory" saying "follow the adjacent sheep to eat some grass and if it doesn't work, you will starve to death and no one cares" which is the only theory that sheep can find but they already got the understanding of it from Mother Nature).
Lots of texts have been written about the illegitimacy of consensus in science. Decades ago, everyone who was a "skeptic" – which primarily used to mean someone who didn't believe in paranormal phenomena and similar things – was always emphasizing the illegitimacy of consensus arguments in the scientific thinking because the consensus was often associated with the supernatural and religious claims. That culture of "skeptics without adjectives" has basically disappeared as the climate hysteria became so dominant in the discussions near the science-societal interface. These days, the "climate skeptics" have basically inherited the whole culture and they seem to be the only heirs. "Climate skeptics" and "skeptics" in the old-fashioned sense really mean basically the same thing – and indeed, what the non-skeptics are promoting increasingly resembles the supernatural fairy-tales that the "skeptics without adjectives" fought a few decades ago.
A decade ago, we were already talking about the similarities between religion and the climate hysteria. We still privately thought or hoped that we were exaggerating. We were just mocking them, weren't we? Yes, they had their original sin, prophets, indulgences, and the end of the world but this similarity was just a meme we invented, wasn't it? But the situation has escalated and most of us realize that it's no exaggeration now. We don't need to invent any memes anymore.
And they say that climate alarmism is not a religious cult?— Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) September 25, 2019
Catholic missionaries compare Greta Thunberg to the Virgin Mary.https://t.co/DDZFHdTeRU
I don't recall Mary making angry speeches in the Roman Senate.
So yes, a Catholic organization declared Greta Thunberg to be the new "virgin Mary". This is an extreme example but comparable examples may be seen all around us and even this very text by Siegel is a comparable example of deification of the adolescent.
You surely correctly expect to learn some advanced Christian stuff from a physics blog written in the world's most irreligious nation.
So let me just mention that good Catholics know that for her to be a new "virgin Mary", we should first hear the Annunciation by the Archangel Gabriel. Well, because the Archangel Gabriel is a patronizing male, it won't be an Annunciation this time. It will be a Mannunciation instead. Gabriel has to authoritatively state that while still a virgin, Greta Thunberg is pregnant and awaits the birth of another Son of God, a half-brother of Jesus Christ, although it's more likely now that it will be a Daughter of God and a half-sister of Jesus'. God was using some newest tunneling effect know-how transcending the impenetrability of matter to achieve the seemingly contradictory goal.
Sorry to disappoint you, worshipers of the Greta idol, but without the wings, the Annunciation is clearly invalid.
Before these simple formalities are fulfilled by Mr Gabriel or another angel with a certificate of equivalence, the Catholics who haven't skipped their Bible classes and Sunday masses – to sail on the yacht over the Atlantic Ocean instead – will know that Greta Thunberg isn't on par with the virgin Mary, at least not yet, and her worshipers need to be punished for breaching the first or second commandment.
OK, more seriously, as I said, every climate skeptic basically agrees with the two basic theses. The claims about the consensus are both untrue and irrelevant. There isn't any consensus about many quantitative questions in the climate science – unlike quantum mechanics, it's a very messy subject describing badly predictable phenomena whose theoretical foundation is dominated by random terms and unreliable approximate theories. The value 97% for the degree of consensus is a ludicrous figure calculated from some random and completely irrelevant and in no way elite or representative group of 77 people 75 of which were alarmists.
There is an actual scientific consensus – among real scientists – about many things such as the presence of ice ages in the past when the temperature changed by some 8 °C between the two extremes and these changes were driven by astronomical, Milankovič cycles; about hundreds of similar effects that are relevant for the changes in the atmosphere; and about the fact that there can't be any climate-caused threat for the life of major groups of organisms on Earth in the coming decades. But these are all inconvenient facts that don't help the cause so the propagandists never talk about the consensus about these matters.
Although the climate skeptics became the main group of people that actually fights against the anti-scientific notion of the "consensus science", the opposition to the consensus in science is in no way confined to the climate skeptics. Here you have a wonderful collection of
quotes about the consensus by Copernicus, Galileo, Feynman, Whitehead, Popper, Eban, late TRF reader Crichton, Friedman, Vincenzo Galilei, Lerner, Huxley, and Andrewartha (did I miss someone?)Consensus just doesn't belong into the proper scientific argumentation. This is a negative statement but an important one. At the same moment, one must also understand what actually does count as arguments. Well, it's the empirical observations and theoretical principles and laws obtained by generalizing the laws and patterns in these observations. If someone has done some science, he or she knows what kind of arguments actually matter in science. Hysterical rants by ill teenagers who want to conquer the world don't count at all.
Among the authors of the quotes above, Richard Feynman is obviously closest to theoretical physics – and the most appropriate guy on this blog. Feynman has defined science as the "belief in the ignorance of experts" – in a striking contradiction with Siegel's and Thunberg's claims. Also, almost all TRF readers have heard this monologue at least 10 times but if you're not sure, you should spend one minute with Feynman's recipe "how we look for new laws" (taken from the 7 Messenger Lectures at Cornell, you should watch all of them):
As Feynman says, if your hypothesis disagrees with the experiments, it's wrong. This simple statement is the key to science. It doesn't make a difference how beautiful it is, how smart the author of the hypothesis is, what her name is, whether she has Asperger's, how loudly she speaks, whether the talk takes place at the United Nations led by a Portuguese man who has lost his sanity... When it disagrees with the experiment, then it's wrong.
Now, you can take Greta Thunberg's adult counterparts – or puppet masters – who play with a particularly chosen collection of computer climate models. What did they predict? They predicted a vigorous warming. What did we observe experimentally? We observed at most a very mild warming. What does it say about the hypothesis that the models – collectively? – predict the temperature? That this hypothesis is just wrong. At least 97% of the models overstated the actual warming. They overstated it by a factor of 2-3. A simple extrapolation of the trends from a recent decade would have yielded a far better prediction for the next 30 years at every moment of the 20th century than the models did.
The highest trend we may extract from the observations is comparable to 1.5 °C per century but it's likely that the sustainable, man-made contribution to the trend is at most 1 °C. The preferred models predict 3 °C per century in average and some of them go to 5 °C. A disagreement wouldn't be the end of science. If it were science, computer models could be useful but they should be properly maintained, filtered, improved. In particular, the worst models that most brutally disagreed with the observations should be abandoned as falsified theories. But this is not happening in that real-world community which is why these people's playing with the computer models is not science. It may be described as consensus science and this phrase has an extremely pejorative meaning.
Who can't find the relevant facts and check that the climate models are clearly systematically and significantly overstating the warming, doesn't deserve a "seat at the table" of science. He or she shouldn't really complete a college as a science major, either. If Ethan Siegel is really incapable of figuring out that these models have failed in the predictions of the climate change, he isn't competent as a science writer because this is no rocket science let alone string theory.
Concerning Feynman and the consensus, let me add another favorite story of mine. If you have never read "Surely You're Joking, Mr Feynman", you should, it's hilarious. The section most closely related to the consensus is Judging Books by Their Covers. In his best years, he was hired to a committee choosing the science textbooks for kids. The Soviet Union has humiliated the U.S. in the outer space and something had to be improved.
OK, the story describes a diligent Feynman who was the only one who actually read the books that should be compared – while others just avoided almost all the hard work and copied the ratings from each other. They even gave the grades, sometimes best grades, to a textbook that had empty white pages in between the covers! This is exactly what it looks like when science is replaced with consensus science. Consensus is a justification for lazy, stupid, cowardly, irresponsible sheep to hide behind each other, behind the herd, to copy the conclusions from the neighbor. But the herd has no chance to systematically find the truth in this way because it is just a mechanism amplifying the views by a random sheep.
This section of Feynman's bestselling book has also discussed the fable about the emperor's noise in China – no one knew it and they tried to find the value by averaging the views of many Chinese people who haven't ever seen the emperor which only produces garbage – and he applied this "emperor's nose" wisdom to his disagreement with some people who defended a textbook (almost certainly a terrible textbook, according to some examples that Feynman previously mentioned):
The man who replaced me on the commission said, "That book was approved by sixty-five engineers at the Such-and-such Aircraft Company!"You see that what was happening was completely analogous to the propagandist brainwashing involving "consensus" that we hear as an excuse for the totally irrational climate hysteria. Feynman couldn't have been right, he was told, because he was standing against some 65 engineers from an aircraft company. This is the template for all argumentation involving the consensus. Any talk about the consensus is just a type of bullying and it's only used when no consensus actually exists – and because no consensus actually exists. Of course, Feynman remained unimpressed.
I didn't doubt that the company had some pretty good engineers, but to take sixty-five engineers is to take a wide range of ability -- and to necessarily include some pretty poor guys! It was once again the problem of averaging the length of the emperor's nose, or the ratings on a book with nothing between the covers. It would have been far better to have the company decide who their better engineers were, and to have them look at the book. I couldn't claim that I was smarter than sixty-five other guys -- but the average of sixty-five other guys, certainly!
I couldn't get through to him, and the book was approved by the board.
Having 65 engineers simply means nothing else than averaging the opinion of 65 men in a company. Every single one of them was far less intelligent and less scientifically literate than Feynman, Feynman knew damn well, and most of them were almost certainly doing his job less responsibly than he was, too. So of course Feynman's verdict about the textbook was more valuable than the verdict by 65 engineers. In the exact same way, for analogous reasons, what I write and say about the climate is far more accurate and valuable than what the IPCC does. I am just way smarter than the average IPCC member and I have analyzed the relevant issues much more carefully, too.
(One of the 65 engineers was actually on Feynman's side, if you study the story carefully, so Feynman and this guy were standing against the 97% consensus.)
A difference between the "victory of the consensus" in Feynman's story and the present "crusade by the consensus" is that in Feynman's case, a lousy textbook on science was adopted in California for a bunch of kids and for several years. It was unfortunately but not terribly dangerous. In the present case, the consensus is used to waste trillions of dollars a year, to defend the abolition of basic freedoms (including the freedom of speech and academic freedoms) and achievements of the Western lifestyle, and many other things.
In Feynman's times, deluded, cowardly, and lazy people referring to freedom were "only" teaching kids to parrot "energy makes it go" after they saw any gadget. These days, not only kids are pushed to parrot "climate change is real" as a response to anything but the human civilization as it has developed for thousands of years is at an existential risk due to the most anti-scientific, hysterical people with the medieval type of thinking such as Greta Thunberg and Ethan Siegel.
We have to stop these deluded, aggressive charlatans. It is really getting serious, Ladies and Gentlemen, and all of your lives may very well be endangered soon – the very fact that you have visited TRF could be a good enough excuse for burning you at stake because that's an indirect attack on the glory of the new virgin Mary.
P.S.: We often read that it's mostly adult men who criticize Greta and her puppet masters. And it's true. And why do you think this correlation exists? You know, feminists' claims to the contrary notwithstanding, adult men are much more likely to be both intelligent and independently thinking to see the pathology of this farce. These comments on a Russian TV are right on the money and it's embarrassing that much more intelligent remarks on these issues appear in Russia than in the "West". But that doesn't mean that adult men are the only ones who have the skills to get it right. Soph who just celebrated 15th birthday – congratulations – has the brain and experience that is equivalent to those adult men. But girls like that are censored even more aggressively by the left-wing criminals so many manipulated people don't know about her and similar people's very existence. Also, let me remind you that Margaret Thatcher was actually a lady, too – and she still understood what's wrong with the glorification of the consensus. Yes, one needs some "iron" to get these things right. But mankind has needed and still needs "iron" for the survival, too.
P.P.S.: A funny story about the differences in our treatments of deities. Last night a man in Lochotín, a Northern suburb of my hometown of Pilsen, claimed – somewhat similarly to Greta – that He was God and He was going to destroy mankind and the Universe. The cops promised Him to call "arch-priests in the red outfits who will transfer Him to a sacred Holy God's place above Pilsen" – I am impressed, these folks could get a better job than cops. The plan worked great, He was transferred to the psychiatric department in the Lochotín hospital, a place I have seen from inside albeit not as a patient. The 48-year-old God's health was monitored, along with a 60-year-old buddy who was found in the mud and frozen a bit (because global warming doesn't work in Pilsen), and He should be taken care of by the physicians now which is nice but in Sweden, He would be invited to share the Nobel prize with Greta.
