7 reasons why identity politics warriors are toxic

Czech teenagers protested against mathematics High school students in other countries are obsessed with the climate hysteria. Their Czech counterparts managed to organize about one lukew...

Boss of Czech child psychiatrists on Greta Greta perceives fear and anxiety, she sees a black-and-white world The whole family needs to find a help by psychiatrists An info.cz inte...

Top IPCC's paleoclimatologist agrees that Mann's hockey-stick papers were wrong Two days ago, Tom Nelson (via Willie Soon) informed us about some juicy revelation: "News scoop" by McIntyre 1:00:50!: In 2006, ...

Peebles & exoplanets share the 2019 Nobel prize in physics I watched the press conference at which the 2019 Nobel prize in physics was announced. The announcement started at 11:50 am Central Europea...

Equalities are the most vital equivalences The equal sign is innocent, it doesn't prevent us from studying some very abstract geometric structures A few days ago, Kevin Hartnett...

Smolin's autistic co-author's abandoned adopted sister A mother who has no moral right to write books about parenting has been charged with neglect Two posts ago, I translated an interview abou...

Worries about extinction in 10-15 years reveal deep scientific illiteracy of the young, urban masses The climate hysteria was revived one year ago (when Greta Thunberg was chosen by Soros-funded groups to become a truly religious mascot of ...

Dallas jury encourages woman to castrate a 7-year-old boy who isn't her biological son Your humble correspondent and virtually all my compatriots who have heard the news from Texas yesterday just cannot believe it: Jury rules ...

Political prisoners in Germany and Spain While the post-communist part of Europe behaves sanely these days, Western Europe is split and a big part of it has been devoured by novel p...