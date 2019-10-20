Demagogic puzzles involving randomness, quantum mechanics

Czech teenagers protested against mathematics High school students in other countries are obsessed with the climate hysteria. Their Czech counterparts managed to organize about one lukew...

Boss of Czech child psychiatrists on Greta Greta perceives fear and anxiety, she sees a black-and-white world The whole family needs to find a help by psychiatrists An info.cz inte...

Google's 53-qubit Sycamore chip claimed to achieve quantum supremacy Before Fer137 posted the paper in the comments, this blog post copied some news that the 72-qubit Bristlecone processor was used instead. No...

Top IPCC's paleoclimatologist agrees that Mann's hockey-stick papers were wrong Two days ago, Tom Nelson (via Willie Soon) informed us about some juicy revelation: "News scoop" by McIntyre 1:00:50!: In 2006, ...

Peebles & exoplanets share the 2019 Nobel prize in physics I watched the press conference at which the 2019 Nobel prize in physics was announced. The announcement started at 11:50 am Central Europea...

Vafa and pals mass-produce swampland hypotheses In 2005, Cumrun Vafa, a top topological string theorist and the father of F-theory (whose office was next to mine), not only knew that the s...

Equalities are the most vital equivalences The equal sign is innocent, it doesn't prevent us from studying some very abstract geometric structures A few days ago, Kevin Hartnett...

Smolin's autistic co-author's abandoned adopted sister A mother who has no moral right to write books about parenting has been charged with neglect Two posts ago, I translated an interview abou...

In the footsteps of Greta, on the road to slavery Statement of IVK (by Dr Jiří Weigl, on behalf of the Institute of Czech Ex-President Václav Klaus, Sep 23rd, 2019, translation by LM) T...