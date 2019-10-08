Denmark wants to ban "carbon" car sales in the EU by 2040

Nowadays, and especially in the recent year, lots of people – especially in geographically Western Europe and in North America – are saying extremely crazy things about the energy, climate, fossil fuels, and the future of mankind in general. One particular proposal made by a whole EU country in recent days may deserve a special discussion: Denmark wants to kill cars (Euractiv, Financial Post).



More precisely, by 2040 – and some sources say similar sentences with 2030 and 2050 (it seems they don't care about the difference) – the whole European Union should ban the sales of all petrol and diesel cars. Cool!







In many surveys, Denmark ends up as the third favorite foreign nation of Czechs after Slovaks and Austrians. You know, those are nations considered civilized in a similar way to us, perhaps a little bit better in some respects, and they're not as overgrown as e.g. Germany. Nice "privileged small nations of Europe", as Lenin said, end up being preferred by most Czechs.







Danes speak a Germanic language and they have a mostly Nordic DNA – which is why they're obviously closer to Germany in the old-fashioned respects – but otherwise we tend to think that they're somewhat incorporated into the broader German economy, with all the disadvantages and risks that the larger neighbor brings, as we are.



Well, not so fast. If you compare Economy of Denmark and Economy of Czechia, you will see that both countries have a trade surplus, the exports are over $110 and $160 billion for DK and CZ, respectively, but Germany is just 15-20% of those DK exports and imports while it is over 30% in Czechia. So Czechia is more tightly incorporated into the German economy than Denmark.



And it seems to matter what the economies actually produce. They're obviously not as similar to us as we might think. The list of vehicle production by countries shows that Denmark produces no cars at all! The same page reveals that Czechia and Slovakia produce 1.4 and 1.1 million cars a year, respectively. Slovaks don't have their own brands but they do have the highest car production per capita in the world (0.2 cars per capita, including infants, per year). Our ranks are 16th and 19th but if Czechoslovakia were counted together, it would be the world's 10th country in the absolute car production, almost matching the U.K. or Turkey an epsilon above us.



As you can see, Czechoslovakia and Denmark are really standing on the opposite sides of this spectrum. Denmark is one of the least car-making countries in the world while the economies of Czechia and Slovakia are among the most car-dependent economies in the world. Cars make 9% of the Czech GDP and 25% of the Czech exports, to mention two more figures. Even the second figure understates the actual relative importance of the carmakers, I think, because the cars are a "genuine core" of the economy while many other parts are dependent on it.



When Denmark says that the ICE cars should be banned, it's primarily mad. The only commenter under the Euractiv article sensibly wrote:



Great idea. Destroy your entire transport system and infrastructure to appease a bunch of uneducated morons in order to solve a problem that does not exist.

