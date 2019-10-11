Fermion masses from a Δ(54) heterotic orbifold

Boss of Czech child psychiatrists on Greta Greta perceives fear and anxiety, she sees a black-and-white world The whole family needs to find a help by psychiatrists An info.cz inte...

Czech teenagers protested against mathematics High school students in other countries are obsessed with the climate hysteria. Their Czech counterparts managed to organize about one lukew...

Google's 53-qubit Sycamore chip claimed to achieve quantum supremacy Before Fer137 posted the paper in the comments, this blog post copied some news that the 72-qubit Bristlecone processor was used instead. No...

Seiberg helped to create the culture of "time fillers" like Harlow "Observable" has reminded me of a video I was sent a few days ago, a 12-minute introduction by Dan Harlow (MIT) to topological fie...

Peebles & exoplanets share the 2019 Nobel prize in physics I watched the press conference at which the 2019 Nobel prize in physics was announced. The announcement started at 11:50 am Central Europea...

Vafa and pals mass-produce swampland hypotheses In 2005, Cumrun Vafa, a top topological string theorist and the father of F-theory (whose office was next to mine), not only knew that the s...

Dynamical OPE coefficients as a TOE Towards the universal equations for quantum gravity in all forms In the 1960s, before string theory was really born, people studied the bo...

Smolin's autistic co-author's abandoned adopted sister A mother who has no moral right to write books about parenting has been charged with neglect Two posts ago, I translated an interview abou...

In the footsteps of Greta, on the road to slavery Statement of IVK (by Dr Jiří Weigl, on behalf of the Institute of Czech Ex-President Václav Klaus, Sep 23rd, 2019, translation by LM) T...