Greta didn't advance in "Got Talent": it's jury's fault

This isn't a very important blog post, I just wanted to allow viewers to watch the video and read the subtitles simultaneously.









: Man-left: David Prachař, actor (CZ); Blonde: Dianka Mórová, actress (SK); Brunette: Marta Jandová, rock singer (CZ); Man-right: Jaro Slávik, music producer (SK)TV Prima Cool, the quirky channel of the Czech commercial TV Prima – Cool airs The Big Bang Theory, Futurama, The Simpsons, TopGear, and tons of other "contemporary Anglo-Saxon" shows and often accompanies them with funny teenage-like slang and video transitions resembling computer games – has created a stellar edited parody out of Greta Thunberg's U.N. speech and some sequences from "Czechia Slovakia's Got Talent".With 90% of positive votes, the viral video is #1 on YouTube in Czechia as of October 6th and 7th and will approach 1 million views after four days.