Greta didn't advance in "Got Talent": it's jury's fault

This isn't a very important blog post, I just wanted to allow viewers to watch the video and read the subtitles simultaneously.
0:00 Man-right: Good eveningThe jury: Man-left: David Prachař, actor (CZ); Blonde: Dianka Mórová, actress (SK); Brunette: Marta Jandová, rock singer (CZ); Man-right: Jaro Slávik, music producer (SK)
0:01 Brunette: Good evening (silently)
0:05 Greta: Eh-uh
0:07 Blonde: Did you register for this talent contest yourself?
0:10 Greta: [silence]
0:13 Man-left: Uhm. Who is working as your manager?
0:15 Greta: [silence]
0:18 Man-left: What's your occupation? How do you make living?
0:20 Greta: Human control
0:21 Man-right: Yes!
0:23 Blonde: That is beautiful! Yes!
0:25 Brunette: Finally!
0:27 [Applause]
0:34 Man-left: You know exactly how things should be, I like it.
0:35 Man-right: The podium is yours.
0:39 Greta: My message is that we will be watching you.
0:41 Man-left: You're the first contestant this year who has totally arranged it all in her head.
0:44 Greta: You have stolen my dreams, my childhood with your empty words. You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency.
0:55 Jury: Haha [appreciating the power]
0:56 Greta: But no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that.
1:01 Blonde: This was the most beautiful moment for me.
1:03 Brunette: We need everybody to be like this. So that she would always smile and everyone would be so happy.
1:04 Greta: [hateful frown]
1:06 Man-left: You are simply a pure soul.
1:09 Greta: Thank you.
1:11 [Jury presses "fail" buttons]
1:12 Greta: Evil.
1:13 [Jury: More "fail" buttons]
1:15 Greta: How dare you!?
1:18 Man-right: I like when the 16-year-old ones have their own opinion and they pursue it. And your text made sense. You have a future and a potential.
1:28 Blonde: My brain has been erased.
1:29 Brunette: No, I am very happy that I saw it. I am really grateful.
1:32 Man-left: This non-self-confidence?
1:33 Brunette: Yes but the ultimate one.
1:35 Jury: [haha]
TV Prima Cool, the quirky channel of the Czech commercial TV Prima – Cool airs The Big Bang Theory, Futurama, The Simpsons, TopGear, and tons of other "contemporary Anglo-Saxon" shows and often accompanies them with funny teenage-like slang and video transitions resembling computer games – has created a stellar edited parody out of Greta Thunberg's U.N. speech and some sequences from "Czechia Slovakia's Got Talent".
With 90% of positive votes, the viral video is #1 on YouTube in Czechia as of October 6th and 7th and will approach 1 million views after four days.
