Gretins make top psychiatrist "resign", they rejoice, Czech readers respond

Last Thursday, you could read my English translation of an interview with Dr Jaroslav Matýs, then the boss of the Czech psychiatrists. He clarified some aspects of Greta Thunberg's psychiatric conditions and their interrelationship with her fanatical anti-carbon crusade and with characteristics of her U.N. speech.



As many of you have expected, it was a tough material that would meet with some backlash. And indeed, the radical "inclusion" activists – mainly people who want everyone to deny that there's any difference between healthy and unhealthy people – have written some petitions and Dr Matýs was basically forced to resign. Formally, he resigned himself. Informally, it is pretty much obvious that this decision was caused by the hysteria of these activists who lack decency, integrity, and common sense.





Vítejte v nové totalitě. Definitivně.



Dětský psychiatr Jaroslav Matýs se kriticky pustil do tématu “Greta”. Okamžitá “levicově-liberální” protistřelba. A úspěšná. “Pokrokoví” na sociálních sítích se právě teď radují z profesního konce “drzého” lékaře. pic.twitter.com/fSzSIFn90e — Jiří Ovčáček (@PREZIDENTmluvci) October 1, 2019