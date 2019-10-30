Karl Popper, the spiritual father of George Soros

...and unlimited mass migration, unlimited censorship, and instantaneous destruction of profound research by "falsifiability" chants



Many of us consider George Soros to be the ultimate personified evil in the contemporary world. Yesterday, I watched a dozen of videos by the Little Brother whom I hadn't known before and who looks like a rather brilliant Czech counterpart of some of the best Anglo-Saxon conservative or classically liberal YouTubers.



One of these videos was This is George Soros and it is a rather friendly portrait of the billionaire – at least given the fact that the Little Brother "stands on the other side of the barricade".



OK, we learn that Soros was born as Schwartz in a rich Jewish family in Hungary. His father was an esperantist and lawyer, was able to get some documents to turn the family into a Christian Soros family, and they moved to the West. In New York, young Soros thrived in the banks, traded European stocks, and was generally a decent trader doing his work.







Then he got very wealthy by betting that the British pound was overvalued and it wouldn't be possible to keep its exchange rate within a window. This self-fulfilling prophesy became reality, he earned one billion once the pound dropped well below the allowed interval, and it was the real reason why Britain would never think about adopting the euro again.







And in the later stages, he decided to own the world, make all countries "open", and he supported the anti-communist movements in the Soviet bloc – which was OK – as well as many other activities that didn't deserve any support. In the most recent years, he is said to be very dissatisfied because of Brexit, Trump, negative attitude by one of the guys he used to sponsor, Orbán, and other things.



Well, I am not sure Soros should be expected to be bitter now. The Western civilization is really collapsing according to the template we associate with Soros – so I think that he should be immensely happy.



Two formative events



At any rate, the Little Brother mentioned two events that defined who Soros politically was. When he was a student somewhere, he had to work and his teacher secured a donation for Soros from a charity. That's where he decided that he would solve everything through charities (which is really a very bad idea to distribute funds among a broader set of recipients). Second, he got familiar with the work by...



Do you know who invented the words "open society" in Soros' "Open Society Foundation"? It was Karl Popper, yes, the same philosopher who is worshiped as a semigod by all the people screaming "falsifiability" 24 hours a day. Just hours ago, I didn't know about this Popper-Soros relationship at all. Or maybe I used to know about it but I have totally forgotten about it because in the past, I didn't find it important enough?



OK, Popper's 1945 book The Open Society and Its Enemies was being written between 1938 and 1943. It expresses his own opposition to totalitarian societies; a criticism of the "teleological historians" who assume that there's a purpose of the history (and that's a generalization of the fact that Popper rejected Marx – he also rejected Hegel as another seed of the 20th century totalitarianism); and defense of "liberal democracy" and open borders, among other things.



So a big portion of the politics that we hate so much and that is being spread by the Soros-funded NGOs today came from... Karl Popper. We could even say that Soros monetized Popper – and turned it into a political force – much like Engels monetized Marx. It seems bizarre that no one has emphasized this point to me before. It's obvious that I would have been interested, right? At least now I am very interested. So I guess that virtually no one is aware of this rudimentary fact.



I may read the full Popper book later (a Czech translation was only published in the 1990s!) but the Wikipedia page makes it rather clear that – despite some shared enemies such as Marx – I would stand on the side of the critics. It does make sense that what the Soros' NGOs are doing must be almost directly "encouraged" by Popper's book.



According to Popper, Hegel was bad, Schopenhauer was good etc. There are tons of such things and other people's reactions to these things. But let me pick this criticism:



Some other philosophers were critical. Walter Kaufmann believed that Popper's work has many virtues, including its attack against totalitarianism, and many suggestive ideas. However, he also found it to have serious flaws, writing that Popper's interpretations of Plato were flawed and that Popper had provided a "comprehensive statement" of older myths about Hegel. Kaufmann commented that despite Popper's hatred of totalitarianism, Popper's method was "unfortunately similar to that of totalitarian 'scholars'".

