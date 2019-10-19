Letwin amendment: a dirty, silly trick to make Brexit politics meaningless

I have watched the British House for several hours again. PM Boris Johnson has impressed me – with his clear enough ideas, politeness, and consensus building. He wanted the MPs to approve his Brexit deal – which looks much better for both sides than what I thought possible just a month ago.



Sadly, Oliver Letwin submitted an "amendment" which actually implies than any real vote about a Brexit deal is delayed up to the moment when the legislation is complete. Because of this new delay – caused entirely by the British MPs in this case – one has to pay attention to the September 2019 Benn Act.







According to the Benn Act, Johnson is obliged to send a request to the EU to get another extension by midnight Prague Summer Time tonight – because neither a hard Brexit nor a Brexit deal has passed the House and that's the condition in the bill that makes the letter mandatory. Johnson has already indicated that he won't do that – he believes that nothing in the law obliges him to send such a letter.



If he sends the letter, it is unclear whether the EU would grant another extension. The EU has sent mixed signals about this question. It's not clear whether they're mixed because the EU apparatchiks are just drunk and confused, or a sign of their clever strategy to hide their cards.







Needless to say, the Letwin amendment is mainly the product of the fanatical Bremainers – plus some of those who want to avoid the hard Brexit. The underlying idea is that "the request for another extension" guarantees that the hard Brexit is avoided.



Letwin said rather explicitly that his amendment had the goal of making Johnson impotent – and unable to use the threat of a hard Brexit as a tool to "blackmail" the MPs.



It may sound nice but it isn't really Johnson who blackmails the MPs by the risk of a hard Brexit. It's the reality that the British MPs cannot change. Whether the hard Brexit occurs after October 31st isn't fully under their control. The EU also has some influence over such an outcome – and it has some laws, sensible laws saying in this case, that guarantee a hard departure by some deadline under certain circumstances.



The British MPs can't really change these EU laws – or free will of the politicians on the EU side.



As I mentioned in the title, one way to interpret this Letwin amendment is to see it as a procedural trick, as an obstructionist tactic to delay and perhaps thwart Brexit. But there's another way to generalize what kind of politics this amendment represents.



It's a part of the "wishful thinking" politics. Politicians – such as the 322 MPs who supported this pathetic amendment – are increasingly approving bills that represent a wishful thinking, Marxist-style brain-dead utopias that cannot be guaranteed and, in some cases, they are literally impossible. Everyone including governments are still obliged to obey these impossible laws. The laws that "everyone has to be rich" or "the economy will be carbon neutral by 2030" are other examples of this brain-dead type of postmodern politics that has spread like plague.



Another pathological trend of the contemporary postmodern politics that is exemplified by this amendment is the constant robbing of the government of the power to make decisions. Increasingly, governments are being constrained and prime ministers are "obliged to send letters" by some laws that are really decided by someone else than the elected politicians – by filthy activists in Soros-friendly and similar NGOs and their indoctrinated sheep in the electorate.



So while the MPs were generally good speakers and the session was both entertaining enough and rather effective, I am disgusted by the underlying politics and the lack of morality that the meeting of the House unmasked today.



Johnson suggested that he will ignore this vote and will keep on working on his deal. I think it's the right, honorable thing for him to do. He may face a court but it's better to face a court than to resemble one of the 322 complete clowns in the House. After all, what can happen even if the court decides that he has violated the Benn Act?



When asked about the Letwin decision, Downing Street 10 refused to comment on these right honorable clowns' performance. That is adequate as well because that decision deserves at least a "no comment".



Because the Bremainers have been doing lots of similar procedural tricks to undermine the whole process of Brexit, Brexiteers such as Johnson probably have to do the same. They have to behave a little bit less predictably.



There is a way not to violate the Benn Act while effectively sending no letter. Johnson may send the request for extension along with some condition that can't be accepted – like the dissolution of the European Union. ;-) In this way, he wouldn't violate any law but the letter would be effectively non-existent and the Letwin amendment would be neutralized. This funny trick of mine would be a manifestation of the fact that the U.K. prime minister has the power if not obligation to "blackmail" the MPs with a hard Brexit whether they like it or not – simply because it's one of the two only possible resolutions (hard, soft Brexit) that he considers because they are compatible with the 2016 referendum!