Peebles & exoplanets share the 2019 Nobel prize in physics

I watched the press conference at which the 2019 Nobel prize in physics was announced. The announcement started at 11:50 am Central European Summer Time (which is also our time here).







It's ironic that some common sense and meritocracy that we used to know comes from... Sweden. The first good sign was that the Nobel committee hasn't removed the dude wall yet. And the Nobel committee room at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has quite a dude wall, indeed. After all, even Alfred Nobel has failed to undergo the sex-changing surgery in memorian so far.







One-half of the prize goes to Jim Peebles (picture above) – who is undoubtedly one of the most important living theoretical cosmologists. The precise discovery for which the prize was given was somewhat unclear although "something fundamental about cosmology" is clear from the description. With Dicke, he later "co-predicted" the cosmic microwave background and contributed to the theory of nucleosynthesis, dark matter, and star formation.



He's been undoubtedly very important for the recent 2 decades of the measurement of the cosmic microwave background, too. His name only appears in 5 TRF blog posts but be sure that it understates his importance for cosmology. Peebles is underrepresented here mainly because this is a blog largely (but not only) about the hot topics and the future, not about the established things that Peebles still helped to settle.







The second half of the Nobel prize will be divided between two people who were discovering the exoplanets:



Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz.

