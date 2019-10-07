Receipt lottery: how to save 10,000 hours of Czech lives a day

Some $2 million worth of time savings per month



The EET, the online realtime verification of all cash payments in Czechia to fight tax evasion, has been repeatedly criticized on this blog. But by now, the system – that hasn't provably reduced the tax evasion according to the data – is a part of reality and Czechs including your humble correspondent are adaptable beings. I am not even 100% sure whether it would make sense to abolish this new piece of bureaucracy now. Well, if I could, I would probably still make it optional, while telling everybody that the people using EET have a lower risk of an audit.



An hour ago, I received a surprisingly sensible response from the Czech finance minister Ms Dr Schillerová – about my proposal to improve the "EET lottery".







Someone bought butter for CZK 25 ($1.1), eggs for CZK 45.50, and CZK 70.50 was rounded to CZK 71. She got a receipt including the cumbersome hexadecimal BKP and FIK codes.



You know, the EET works as follows. Whenever a consumer pays cash to an entrepreneur or shop anywhere in Czechia, the business is obliged to print a receipt and immediately send an electronic copy of the receipt to the finance ministry. The receipt must include the cash amount that was paid (and that will have to be taxed, that is the point), some ID of the business, date, time (HH:MM), and a long hexadecimal code BKP that may be influenced by the computer owned by the business.



The finance ministry's computer responds that it was received and produces another, quasi-random code FIK that is sent back to the business, so that the receipt may ideally be printed including the FIK code. In most cases, it is. In some situations, the registration may be delayed etc. and there are some receipts without a FIK code.







To get the tablet, printer, software, Internet connection, an average business spent several days and many hundreds of dollars. But that's already the past. One receipt takes a few seconds to be printed and given to the consumer – in most cases, it doesn't seriously differ from the receipt that was given to you before EET was introduced.







One extra mechanism that is meant to encourage the consumers to demand the receipt is the so-called EET lottery. Every receipt may enter a lottery. In the middle of each months, some receipts win. The prizes include CZK 1 million (USD 50,000), CZK 200,000, a car, and a thousand CZK 20,000 prizes – and something I forgot. The overall value of the prizes is CZK 5 million a month (over USD 200,000).



You may send the data (amount-date-time plus 16 hexadecimal digits from either FIK or BKP) from every receipt of yours. About 300,000 Czechs are participating at all. They send about 16 million receipts a month. You may see that the average receipt wins CZK 5 million over 16 million which is some CZK 0.30 – a penny and a half. It's the "real value" of one receipt. So it's damn obvious that if you are spending any substantial time with a receipt, it's just for fun, a case of minigambling – it is not a sufficient amount to justify the time that you spend with this game.



I think that the average person spends about a minute by keeping and copying the data from a receipt. It could be better if the scanning software in the smarphone apps worked well but they don't. It's really faster to copy the data manually in most cases and it's hard to do it much faster than in one minute. So Czechs basically waste 16 million minutes a month with this lottery. That's some CZK 50 million if you translate it to the money, using some sensible wage as the conversion factor.



Yes, note that I think that people waste 10 times more time with the EET lottery than what they get in prizes (CZK 50 million vs CZK 5 million).



There's a way to make it better, I wrote her (the minister). Make a pre-selection: only the EET receipts whose FIK starts with E – or any similar condition – will be eligible for a prize. The buyers will be able to throw away 15/16 of the receipts right away – and they will save the time. Meanwhile, the 1/16 of the receipts whose FIK does start with an E will have a much greater chance to win a prize. About a million of such receipts would be sent – so the chance would increase to 1-in-50 to win at least those USD 1,000 prizes.



After a few days, she responded (maybe it was her people but it looked like she is in control and follows the stuff), apparently understanding my proposal clearly, and raising objections:



* There are EET receipts without a FIK code, so the "yes-E/no-E" separation cannot be done for them

* And indeed, you can't safely replace the criterion from FIK to BKP because the businesses have some power over the choice of the BKP and they could increase the chance that their clients win the lottery.



Those were totally sensible objections that indicate a nontrivial level of expertise at the ministry. I am pretty sure that certain ex-ministers wouldn't be capable of understanding the proposal and raising legitimate objections. They couldn't do it personally and they wouldn't even have the right people over there who have enough expertise.



Needless to say, there is an easy fix of my proposal:



* Receipts without a FIK code go to the lottery

* Receipts with a FIK code not starting with an E aren't eligible in the lottery

* Receipts with a FIK code starting with an E go to the lottery with the weight of 16, i.e. in 16 copies, i.e. they have a 16 times greater chance to win than the receipts without a FIK code



One could decide whether the "16 copies" means that in principle, you can really win more prizes than one with such receipts – if you are really lucky – I would personally find it a somewhat better idea. There could be a filter that cuts the maximum number of prizes that you win to 1. My opinion isn't strong about this detail. It's rather unlikely that a receipt wins twice.



With this setup, a receipt with a FIK and without a FIK have the same chance to win – before you look whether there is an E in the FIK code. A part of the random choice is already made at the moment when the receipt is printed for you – you either get the E at the beginning of the FIK code, or you don't. If you do get an E, your chance in the monthly lottery is much higher than it used to be.



The result is that 15/16 of the receipts with a FIK (and a great majority of receipts have a FIK) may be thrown away within seconds – which are needed to see that the FIK code doesn't start with an E. The lucky receipts with an E at the beginning are more exciting. Some 15 million minutes of the Czechs' lives would be saved each month – which may be translated to some $2 million of "real savings" for our economy. These are not some $2 million that are moved from someone's pocket to another pocket. These two millions are really saved because they're being wasted by the lottery whose chances to win are too small.