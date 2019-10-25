SaveJames: why jury voted 11-to-1 shows why PC trash took over the West

Despite her being rather, ehm, progressive, the Texas judge ruled yesterday that both parents will share the custody of the twin brothers – Judy and James Younger. They will also co-decide about medical issues. What happens if they disagree? Unless the dominant interpretation on the Internet is wrong, the father will be able to veto any castration-like procedures.







So it's as big a win for James' testicles as we could hope for. Relatively to that, the gag order against the father – he also needs to erase the savejames.com website etc. – looks like a detail.



It's entirely possible that the investigation of the case by the Texas governor that was launched shortly before the verdict "helped" the judge to disagree with the jury.







OK, the jury has previously voted 11-to-1 to take all the rights from the father, and allow the mother to do whatever she wants with James – who isn't even her biological son – including castration-like procedures that would make her "modern parenting" business more visible!







Many viewers explicitly wondered: Surely we're not being told the whole truth. It's impossible for 11/12 of a jury in such a conservative state to deliver this "progressive" verdict without some extra reasons that are being hidden from us, right? And be sure, there were about 66 such reasons as you can see in the comment by Hypatia2001 on Reddit.



They have greatly influenced most of the jury – as well as our Edwin. Before their marriage, the father untruthfully told Dr Mengele-Frankenstein that he was both a professor and a marine-veteran, he slept outside the bedroom, and he was harsh on some girls. Great, if those things are at least 50% true, the father is no saint. No doubt about it. It's pretty much obvious that some of these 66 hit pieces against the father were the actual reason why the jury has overwhelmingly voted in favor of the mother. I am almost certain that nothing else that is important is being hidden from us. The mystery of the vote is explained by that.



The real question is whether such a salvo of complaints or dirt against the father – and attorneys love to cherry-pick and accumulate this dirt, I learned, that's why they're a rather dirty occupation – should make a decent jury member vote in favor of the mother's plans. My answer is obviously a resounding No. And my point is that the Western society has evolved in such a way that an overwhelming majority of the people simply answer Yes to the very same question – and very similar questions that the life places on front of us every day.



The actual main point of mine is that all these 66 bullets are pretty much completely irrelevant for the actual topic of the lawsuit – the efforts of a person with a standing, namely the father, to protect the son's testicles from an urgent threat personified by his monstrous legal mother. The lawsuit wasn't about Jeffrey Younger's sainthood. Almost no man deserves to be saint – and although the Catholic Church would dispute it, most saints haven't deserved it, either. Mr Younger wasn't even running for the job of a saint. He was just trying to protect James' testicles – and perhaps his masculine dignity that he may lose and he may be upset about it once he starts to understand what has actually happened.



Any of Mr Jeffrey Younger's sins may be considered bad. Some of them could even marginally be sufficient for another lawsuit or even for taking the custody over the boys from him although I personally don't think that it is the case. But they just shouldn't have been the matter that decides about the verdict of this lawsuit which was about the right of the biological father to protect his son's testicles.



Again, the political correctness that has run amok – and I think that Edwin has also shown a diluted version of that – approaches the question differently. Edwin was thinking



"If the father truly is as bad as the court findings suggest, both the boy and the mother could be traumatized, making it more likely, I think, that the gender identity problems might be symptoms of another cause."

