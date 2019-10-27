What is more incomplete: Copenhagen or many worlds?

In the first stage of the Einstein-Bohr debates, Einstein tried to prove that quantum mechanics was wrong – literally producing predictions that conflicted with observations. When he was persuaded that this goal was just plain stupid around 1930, Einstein switched to the second stage in which he "only" argued that quantum mechanics (as defined in Copenhagen) was "incomplete".







Even today, almost 90 years later, the anti-quantum zealots who are still around – depending on the degree of their stupidity – argue that quantum mechanics is either wrong or incomplete. The typical complaint that "quantum mechanics isn't complete" is formulated as follows:



But the Copenhagen Interpretation fails to tell us what is really going on before we look.



their axioms just don't allow you to determine what you should do if you want to calculate the probability of an outcome of an observation.

