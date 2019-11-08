Africa may finally outlaw, go after the neck of climate fearmongers

One paradoxical aspect of the climate hysteria is that it is directed against the wrong people – and those who fight against the climate hysteria seem to be an illogical subset of mankind like us, too.
In particular, the Western nations – where the pollution is low and even much of the energy production has been replaced by "renewable" sources, according to one definition or another – are those that are being pushed towards an ever greater fear while the mainly Asian giants such as China and India don't seem to care much. Clearly, the explanation is that the carbon dioxide isn't the real point of the climate hysteria: the political control over the Western society is the actual goal.
Equatorial Guinea, Africa's only Spanish-speaking country
On the other hand, it is people like us – members of nations that could marginally afford to almost completely switch to "renewable sources" – who are also the most active opponents of the climate hysteria. However, in reality, it is the poor world – starting with Africa – that could be most existentially damaged if some global restrictions on CO2 were introduced. As Soph has pointed out, they can't afford sanitation let alone fudging solar panels.
My feelings about the development on Africa are mixed.
On one hand, I am afraid of the growing pressures, potential for the ever more intense migration, and even the stress of the African nature facing those "not always nice" members of our species etc. I don't really instinctively like the idea of a doubled or tripled Africa's population. On the other hand, I don't wish them anything bad and I think that they naturally have the moral right to use the same technologies and resources that have turned the Western civilization into a rich industrial realm. And I actually believe that the population growth would become reasonable if the wealth increased – the huge natality is mainly a knee-jerk reaction to the high perceived risk of death of infants, older people, and even extinction. When people get richer, they find it more natural to assume that "2-3 kids" is about right and they are likely to live to the adulthood.
Finally, there are signs that some common sense is coming to Africa. Reuters published the following story today:
No apologies: Africans say their need for oil cash outweighs climate concernsSome African ministers have gathered on the Africa Oil Week in Cape Town, South Africa.
Note that the climate-related freedom is still more preserved in Africa than it is in Europe or America. I think that if you rented a skyscraper and advertised the event "Europe Oil Week" or "America Oil Week", you could be in trouble and your health could be endangered by a large number of Gretins. Some of them could find one week to be sufficient to find a yacht or two and flood your event with angry demonstrators. But everyone in the Cape Town event seemed to assume that the climate hysteria doesn't exist (except for some doubts about the long-term demand).
Several politicians were tuned to the similar mood (those from Gabon, Uganda, and many others) but there was clearly one politician who was speaking in the clearest voice: Mr Gabriel Obiang Lima, energy minister of Equatorial Guinea:
Under no circumstances are we going to be apologizing. We need to exploit those resources to create jobs and boost economic development. Anybody out of the continent saying we should not develop those fields, that is criminal. It is very unfair.Right, Gretins are unfair an criminal. Now, unless you know the conditions in individual countries of the black Africa in detail, you should be asking the question:
Is there some reason why it's exactly Equatorial Guinea that seems to lead the sane countries of black Africa?That's a good question, thanks for asking, and the answer is a resounding Yes. The secret is that Equatorial Guinea, a small nation of 1.2 million people (like Prague) near the "Western central" right angle of the African rotated 7-shape, actually has (or at least recently had) the highest GDP per capita in all of Africa (not just strictly black Africa!).
Some statistics shows that in 2019, their nominal and purchase-parity GDP per capita is around $10,000 and $20,000, respectively. "Something" was going wrong in the recent decade but the GDP peaked in 2009 when the purchase-parity-based GDP per capita was $40,000, almost 10% than the Czech one today! See Economy of Equatorial Guinea for a mixture of fresh texts and obsolete numbers.
Well, there has to be secret behind these rich blacks, right? And the secret is called... oil. So big oil reserves were found in Equatorial Guinea in 1996. Unlike other black Africans, those 1.2 million folks in Equatorial Guinea have won a jackpot. (A country with a small territory has a low chance of winning anything but if the population is small and it wins, it may a huge reward for each citizen.) If you increase the intensity of your brain activity, it's not so hard to reconstruct why 2009 was their best year so far. It was before the economic downturn was imprinted on that country's economy. And when other economies were already recovering by 2014 or so, Equatorial Guinea wasn't because, if you realize and remember it, the oil prices collapsed in 2014.
Common sense still kind of works in Africa – mainly because it's recognized as the best sense that some of the Africans have (while Europe and America is drowning in a would-be "better than common sense" which is mostly a pile of ideologically driven pseudoscientific hogwash). So Equatorial Guinea is the most perfectly natural and expected country on the black continent that should lead – and indeed does lead – the fight against the tumor of the contemporary humanity that is known as the climate movement.
Equatorial Guinea is the country that already knows, using its very experience, that the difference between exploiting fossil fuels and not exploiting fossil fuels is basically the same as the difference between a wealthy nation and a miserable one! So of course they should try to liquidate the cancer of climate hysteria and I wish them good luck in this attempted cure.
The oil-rich Arab countries seem to behave in a more surprising way. Shouldn't they also hate the climate alarmists much more obviously than they do? I think that some pride about "their not being just about the oil" is what determines their moderate attitude. I think that this idea – "we're not just about the oil" – may be legitimate for Iran which has been pretty much Westernized and industrialized by the Shah. A country that runs nuclear power plants simply can't be considered a group of savages who can only sell the black gold. But I think it's already a fantasy in Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries. Their indifference to the anti-fossil-fuel movement is based on some unjustified self-confidence and they should better look at Equatorial Guinea as their role model.
There are some obvious countries whose well-being is really threatened by the lies from the climate alarmists and it might be a good idea for them to behave correspondingly.
