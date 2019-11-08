Africa may finally outlaw, go after the neck of climate fearmongers

One paradoxical aspect of the climate hysteria is that it is directed against the wrong people – and those who fight against the climate hysteria seem to be an illogical subset of mankind like us, too.



In particular, the Western nations – where the pollution is low and even much of the energy production has been replaced by "renewable" sources, according to one definition or another – are those that are being pushed towards an ever greater fear while the mainly Asian giants such as China and India don't seem to care much. Clearly, the explanation is that the carbon dioxide isn't the real point of the climate hysteria: the political control over the Western society is the actual goal.







Equatorial Guinea, Africa's only Spanish-speaking country



On the other hand, it is people like us – members of nations that could marginally afford to almost completely switch to "renewable sources" – who are also the most active opponents of the climate hysteria. However, in reality, it is the poor world – starting with Africa – that could be most existentially damaged if some global restrictions on CO2 were introduced. As Soph has pointed out, they can't afford sanitation let alone fudging solar panels.







My feelings about the development on Africa are mixed.



On one hand, I am afraid of the growing pressures, potential for the ever more intense migration, and even the stress of the African nature facing those "not always nice" members of our species etc. I don't really instinctively like the idea of a doubled or tripled Africa's population. On the other hand, I don't wish them anything bad and I think that they naturally have the moral right to use the same technologies and resources that have turned the Western civilization into a rich industrial realm. And I actually believe that the population growth would become reasonable if the wealth increased – the huge natality is mainly a knee-jerk reaction to the high perceived risk of death of infants, older people, and even extinction. When people get richer, they find it more natural to assume that "2-3 kids" is about right and they are likely to live to the adulthood.



Finally, there are signs that some common sense is coming to Africa. Reuters published the following story today:



Under no circumstances are we going to be apologizing. We need to exploit those resources to create jobs and boost economic development. Anybody out of the continent saying we should not develop those fields, that is criminal. It is very unfair.



Is there some reason why it's exactly Equatorial Guinea that seems to lead the sane countries of black Africa?

