Charles University HQ cleaned of stinking Gretins

Charles University was founded by Charles IV, the most admired Czech king (by Czechs), in 1348 and is one of the oldest universities in Europe. 1347-1351 were the worst years of Black Death when the European population dropped by 50% or so. They were the most glorious years of the Czech history! ;-)







Carolinum is one of the oldest buildings – at a prestigious place near the bottom of the Wenceslaus Square. That's where students including your humble correspondent graduated and where the rector has his office.







But you know, Czechia is largely a Western country, with everything that this adjectives brings today, too. So we have tons of brainwashed Gretins and other far left entities that are aligned with the most pathological phenomena that are occurring in the EU and in the world of NGOs.







In particular, a bunch of 20 students decided to occupy the Carolinum with the sleeping bags. Just imagine that. These historical places – which are fancier and more historical than the surrounding buildings, although the latter are enough to impress millions of tourists – were filled with students who thought they were in the countryside and who didn't wash themselves.



These imbeciles were demanding the "carbon neutrality" by 2022 and the resignation of the rector, Dr Thomas Winter (CZ: Tomáš Zima). If they had understood at least the kindergarten-level science, they would realize that the cancellation of Winter would only accelerate global warming ;-). Sadly, they were already skipping their classes in the kindergarten.







So what happens when such individuals sleep in the rector's building for a week or so? Well, the most tangible consequence isn't the salvation of the Earth. The most tangible consequence is that these idiots start to stink. In this case, I mean literally – because spiritually, in the generalized sense, they have stunk for a long time.



Consequently, all other students and staff were disgusted by the stinking Gretins. Thankfully, in Prague, aside from the West-style Gretins, there are still sane students, instructors, and janitors and they can write and control their Academic Senate. So the title at Expres.cz describes the evolution like this:



