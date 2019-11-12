Don Cherry fired for the vital truth, too

Don Cherry has been a Canadian ice-hockey player and for 40 years, he was one of the most famous ice-hockey commentators in the country. 4 decades is a long enough time. Check e.g. what he (a guy who disliked both Jágr and Russians) had to say in Nagano (in the middle of the 40-year-long interval) when Czechia beat Canada on its way to the Olympic gold. ;-)



Nothing dramatic should happen now, when he is 85 years old, right?



But we live in the era of the dramatic overgrowth of the unhinged fanatical SJWs which is why this expectation would be wrong. In his segment, Cherry made wise comments about the poppies and the Remembrance Day, Canada's version of the Veterans' Day.







There's a tradition that the people buy poppies for a buck or two and place it somewhere to celebrate the soldiers who sacrificed their life for their country – Canada, in this case. Cherry complained that the tradition is dying away while the towns that are full of immigrants are simply ignoring the tradition and they never spent a few bucks to remember the veterans who paid their lives for the country.



Under the influence of the outraged far left mob that considers "patriotism" a vulgarism (and on the background of the shameful "apology" by the despicable "partner" of Cherry's, Ron MacLean), the stinky and disgusting bosses of Sportsnet – Canada's main sports channel – fired Cherry, abruptly terminating his 40-year tenure in that occupation.







A guy named Ishmael (the son of Abraham both according to the Jews and Muslims, a fine-structure man who died when he was 137 years old) wrote a typical tweet – which was "liked" more than 2,000 times – that shows something about the people whom Cherry talked about:





This is exactly why I don't wear a poppy. Even apart from the militarism that is inextricably part of the whole ritual, poppy fanaticism is often just barely disguised white supremacist rhetoric about "real Canadians" vs. ungrateful interlopers. https://t.co/vJlPx0IWkB — ishmael (@iD4RO) November 10, 2019