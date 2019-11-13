Feynman's model meets an SJW writer

When I saw the title Virginia Trimble Has Seen the Stars in the Quanta Magazine, I thought that it was another obnoxious "women in science" piece that have contaminated most of the formerly pro-science media – in which a feminist unsuccessfully tries to selectively promote another feminist as a scientist, while pretending that this activity encourages equality – which is why I ignored it.







But this interview is something completely different, as I realized when I read it after someone recommended it to me! It is an interview with the prettiest female Caltech astronomer among seven who were there along with Feynman in the 1960s and 1970s. Virginia Trimble has joined faculty in 1971.



So she's an astronomer who has co-written 900 papers (see also Google Scholar), who has read every article in 23 astronomy journal since 1991, who became a chronicler of astronomy for years (although she still operates without a cell phone) as well as Strumia's colleague in "citation analyses", who says that "stars are no longer fashionable", who thinks that the Hubble constant discrepancy will be resolved because the experiments measure "different things" (maybe but my feeling is that she doesn't quite appreciate the depth of the problem – the fact that we don't really have any theory that explains all the data), and who is described as a participant of talks who usually succeeds in igniting discussions – a Feynmanesque trait.







However, it's obvious that her views on the romantic topics are the most interesting part of the interview. When she was a drop-dead gorgeous girl, and not just a charming and witty 75-year-old courageous cancer sufferer she is now, the Rembrandt wannabe Mr Feynman was running through Caltech corridors and looking for models and she – the Miss Twilight Zone in 1963 (age 18, voted to promote the TV sci-fi show) – was the clear winner.



So he paid her $5.50 an hour (plus physics he was pumping into her during the drawing) which I find very generous. The income was about 9 times lower in 1970 than it is now – so she would get $55 an hour from Feynman today. Not bad.



The picture above is one of the results displayed at Trimblefest a year ago.



During the visual painting quality hours, Trimble also talked about her science and he sometimes listened.







But in the interview, you can see that two very different worlds were meeting one another. Although the writer, Elizabeth Landau, probably got the task to write something nice about this veteran of astronomy, she didn't resist to include this disgusting paragraph:



