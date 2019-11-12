Locations aren't more fundamental or more real than other observables

The title All Hermitian operators are observable(s) that I chose three days ago was rather general. But there's a more specific problem that was immediately manifested in some completely wrong comments in the discussion.
Lots of the laymen believe that the positions of objects are more fundamental or more real observables than others, and everything does reduce or should be reduced to them.This myth is responsible for a large portion of the anti-quantum zeal, the recurring whining directed against the "Copenhagen Interpretation", and also the utterly misguided Bohmian, Everettian, or Ghirardian ideologies.
When I was six, I was going through the "wheels and gears" era of my physics. It looked cool that one could construct various devices composed of similar mechanical parts. I haven't ever produced a large number of such wheels and I didn't have too many of them – except for several LEGOs and a few other toys – so I remained a theorist. ;-) But the idea that all useful objects "should be" reduced to mechanical devices was something that I took as a part of my temporary faith.
The locations and orientations of the wheels and gears may be encoded in the geometric data and, like everyone who is stuck in the thinking rooted in classical mechanics, I thought that they were fundamental, responsible for everything etc.
Well, a year or so later, I started to get many gifts such as the calculator, a watch with a calculator, toys with transistors, resistors etc. and my view has changed. You don't see how things are "geometrically moving" but something is happening inside, anyway.
Don't get me wrong: the space and geometry are bound to be important. Objects exist in the space and time. Equivalently, if you have an arbitrarily useful device, you may study its behavior by converting it to the mechanical or geometric motion. For example, nothing is moving in your cell phone (unlike the PC, it has probably SSD instead of a hard disk and it has no cooling fans). But you may place the phone in the hands of a human assistant and instruct the assistant to raise her hand whenever she sees a red spot on the display. In this way, you may reinterpret some of (or all) the electric events inside the cell phone to be just some auxiliary technical details that are happening in order to make the assistant's hand move.
However, I think that you start to understand that it's a stretch to say that the location of the hand is "more real" or "more fundamental" than the voltages that are changing all over the cell phone and other things. So what are the "right" degrees of freedom?
In Newton's classical mechanical description of the Solar System, the geometric locations of point masses \(\vec x_i(t)\) are "the" observables. You may imagine many of them – the Universe is composed of atoms with their locations. And you may generalize these things to the situation with solid objects, liquids, and gases. You may switch the description to one that includes fields such as \(\rho(x,y,z,t)\) or \(\vec E(x,y,z,t)\) or \(\vec B(x,y,z,t)\) etc.
The density of gas \(\rho\) may be said to be computed from the number of atoms in a volume – i.e. from the location of atoms – but it isn't quite the same thing as the location. The evolution of the concept matters. You should be a little bit rigorous while defining "positions" if you want to make far-reaching claims about their being the "foundation of all of physics". Needless to say, the electromagnetic fields \(\vec E,\vec B\) are even more separated from "positions of things".
James Clerk Maxwell and many others have believed in the luminiferous aether – that belief was widespread among physicists, including the best ones, up to the 1905 discovery of the special theory of relativity by Albert Einstein. After 1905, only bad physicists continued to believe in the aether. But why did Maxwell and others believe the aether even though the fields that they were manipulating so usefully, including \(\vec E,\vec B\), don't seem to have anything to do with the positions of any objects? (They really did believe that \(\vec E,\vec B\) could have been written down as some functions of locations inside some wheels and gears – and even constructed a working model that admitted those vector-like emergent quantities.)
Because they still believed that something like "locations of particles" must be fundamental. Science was obliged to reduce everything to such degrees of freedom. So their picture of the Universe was similar to mine at age of six (if you wonder whether I claim to have matched mature Maxwell's intelligence at age of six, yes, for these purposes, this is one of the claims I make here LOL) – with the wheels and gears that "must" be the final layer of the laws of physics.
Einstein really buried this whole philosophy in 1905. It should have died much earlier but it only died in 1905. Any mathematical objects such as functions \(\vec E,\vec B\) of the spacetime coordinates \((x,y,z,t)\) were equally allowed and legitimate as the objects governed by the laws of classical physics. Well, the mathematically oriented physicists really "knew" that well before 1905. They were talking about phase spaces and they "knew" that those didn't have to be interpreted as "positions and momenta of particles".
But while the phase space doesn't tell you that you should obsessively prefer "locations of particles", people obsessively preferred them, anyway. This obsession only disappeared in 1905 and afterwards. Well, among physicists. Most laymen don't really understand most of these events, like Einstein's 1905 breakthrough, so they may still believe the same things that were hot in the 19th century.
Fine. So in the 19th and 20th century classical physics largely switched from "positions of point masses" to "tensorial/spinorial fields at individual spacetime points". For some time, they found it unavoidable to make the "fields" and "positions of point-like particles" co-exist. But they realized that it's some sort of a double counting and the fields should be enough. When physics switched to quantum mechanics, it became clear that the fields are enough to obtain particles – or vice versa. Particles are excitations of fields; fields are coherent properties of wave functions describing the locations of quantum mechanical particles. Fields and particles aren't independent from each other which is great – it's one of the examples of universal unification that quantum field theory brought us.
But now let's focus on the non-relativistic quantum mechanics as of 1925-1929. What are "the" observables there? People used that simple form of quantum mechanics to understand atoms and molecules – including chemistry and crystals, metals etc. These theories work with the positions \(\vec x\) of electrons and nuclei. On top of that, you need to assign the spin \(\vec j\) to each, some internal angular momentum whose state is described as a non-geometric, discrete quantum information (e.g. a qubit in the case of a spin-1/2 particle).
Starting around 1930, quantum field theory made us revise that picture. The number of particles may change – particle pair-production and annihilation is unavoidable in every consistent, interacting, quantum relativistic theory of particles. You need to allow the number of particles – and also the number of "their positions" – to change. You need to allow some extra, non-geometric information to be added to each particle – the spin. Equivalently, you have to switch to the quantum fields as the elementary observables.
But I think that many people are still stuck with the classical-mechanics-based "positions first" thinking that was normal before 1905 – thinking that neglects spins and fields and particle production. Thinking that ignores the discovery of relativity and that makes it impossible to properly understand quantum mechanics, too. And in the postmodern era in which Gretinism is promoted by many "official" sources as a virtue, not a terrible disease, these people aren't even being told by the "environment" that they are basically brain-dead. In fact, many of them are encouraged to think that they are wonderful due to their belief in all the pre-1905 myths now, in 2019.
In the text I wrote 3 days ago, I discussed all the observables for one qubit – the \(2\times 2\) Hermitian matrices whose measurement is equivalent to the measurement of the spin along an axis in 3D. Let me add another simple quantum mechanical system with the "complete classification of observables", the harmonic oscillator. You know, one can describe the harmonic oscillator in terms of the wave functions \(\psi(x)\) – or their Fourier transforms \(\tilde \psi(p)\). But it's more convenient to switch to the energy basis \(\ket n\) where \(n\in\ZZ^{+0}\) is a non-negative integer.
A general observable is a Hermitian matrix – and that statement is true in any chosen basis of the Hilbert space. Picking the energy basis, it is clear that we may describe the observable in terms of the matrix elements \(L_{mn}\). Let's first consider the diagonal elements with \(m=n\). Diagonal observables may be written as \(f(N) = f(a^\dagger a)\) which only needs to be defined for non-negative integer values of the argument \(N\).
Great, the diagonal lines above (or below?) the diagonal – that are \(d\) rows above (or below?) the diagonal – may be written as \[
f_d(a^\dagger a) a^{\dagger d}
\] where you first shift the ket vectors by \(d\) rows and then you pick all the matrix entries on that shifted diagonal line by choosing the function \(f_d\). Now, each of these functions \(f_d(N)\) may be written as a polynomial function of \(N\) (you may find the polynomial by "interpolating" between the known values at integral \(N\)) which means that you may replace these functions by the polynomial coefficients \(a_{k,d}\). At the very end, you need to make the observable Hermitian – simply by adding the Hermitian conjecture term. The observable becomes\[
L = \sum_{k,d=0}^{\infty} a_{k,d} (a^\dagger a)^k a^{\dagger d} + h.c.
\] It's simple, isn't it? It's basically an arbitrary polynomial function of \(a,a^\dagger\). I ordered it in such a way that most of the factors are copies of \(a^\dagger a\) on the left side, followed by either a power of \(a^\dagger\) on the far right side or preceded by a power of \(a\) on the far left side.
There are many ways to rewrite this general form of the observable \(L\). For example, you may realize that \[
a,a^\dagger = \frac{x\pm ip}{\sqrt{2}}.
\] Be careful to fix the sign, \(a\) and \(a^\dagger\) aren't quite interchangeable. When you switch from \(a,a^\dagger\) to \(x,p\), the general observable may be written as a power law expansion in \(x,p\), too. Sometimes, it could be a good idea to consider a different asymptotic form of the observables for \(a^\dagger a\to \infty\), e.g. an exponentially falling one. But even this exponential may be written as a Taylor expansion so the right prefactor isn't a big deal.
At any rate, returning to our main topic, you see that the general observable has terms that depend both on \(x\) and \(p\). They can't be measured simultaneously but they can be measured separately – and every function of \(x,p\) may be measured separately, too. The idea that the observables \(x\) or a simple \(g(x)\) are "better" or "more real" than the other observables is just a delusion. And another delusion is that the measurement of e.g. \(p\) should be "reduced" to the measurement of positions at two nearby moments. That's not how you can measure \(p\) accurately in quantum mechanics. You need to measure \(p\) "more directly", using some interference etc.
After all, I chose the harmonic oscillator for a good reason. There is a nice symmetry between \(x\) and \(p\) in the harmonic oscillator. You can permute these two. In fact, you can do more: it's possible to rotate \(x\) into \(p\) and vice versa. This 2D rotation has a simple interpretation in terms of \(a^\dagger,a\) – those two observables just change their phase (the two phases are inverse to each other). I could also extend the transformations acting on \(x,p\) to an \(SL(2)\) but let's not make this blog post too hard – this isn't the point here (the generalization is a symplectic group, not a special linear one).
This \(x\leftrightarrow p\) symmetry is an actual lesson of quantum mechanics. It is really extremely unnatural to pretend that \(g(x)\) is more fundamental than other observables. It's ultimately exactly as stupid as my childhood idea that all smartphones should be constructed from wheels and gears. Despite its staggering stupidity, this idea is really an "intellectual" cornerstone of Bohmism, Everettism, Ghiradism, and related pseudosciences. And strictly speaking, because the number of particles is clearly non-constant in the Universe, you can't even define "which" or "how many" positions should be "the" fundamental observables that everything else should reduce to.
The people who believe in this incorrect "positions first" paradigm may be found behind all the incorrect interpretations of quantum mechanics.
Bohmian mechanics assumes that aside from the wave function – which is meant to mathematically coincide with a wave function of a general quantum mechanical theory; but it should be given a wrong, observer-independent and non-probabilistic physical interpretation – there are also "beables", classical degrees of freedom that "objectively exist" on top of the wave function. Bohmians generally choose \(x,y,z\), the positions, to be the beables whenever it is possible.
They could also choose the momentum \(p\) but that doesn't really fit their pre-1905 obsolete misconceptions about physics. So most Bohmians won't even be able to tell you whether Bohmian mechanics could work with \(p\) instead of \(x\) as the extra "beable" that exists on top of the "pilot wave". But \(x,p\) aren't the only observables. Any function of \(x,p\) is another observable – and would produce another candidate Bohmian theory if it were treated as a beable.
None of them is really better than others because there's nothing metaphysically special about the observable \(x\).
The many-world Everettians also incorrectly assume a privileged status of the position. The distance of "two parts of a wave packet" in some \(x\)-space is what is supposed to define the "many worlds". They never tell you how this should work in a general theory, e.g. the Standard Model. The wave function of the Standard Model isn't naturally written in any \(x\)-space so the implicitly assume Bohmian procedure to "split the wave functional into the many worlds" cannot be realized at all. They never discuss these totally lethal problems because the Everettian ideas aren't science – they are just stuff for cocktail parties and especially whiskey parties to impress some laymen who have already drunk a lot. None of these musings may survive when the people get sober and some of them want to write a credible paper; even an average physicist with a hangover may already see that these ideas fail to work. Only crackpottery has been written about the claims that the Everettian picture may incorporate non-trivial theories that are needed in the 20th or 21st century physics.
And the objective-collapse Ghirardian need some "special role played by the position", too. The extra "collapse of the wave function" by which Nature observes Herself – according to Ghirardi, Rimini, Weber, and their equally misguided sycophants – is also meant to be a collapse that reduces the uncertainty of particular observables, the positions of particles. Note that by doing so, the uncertainty of the momentum almost always goes up. So the symmetry between \(x\) and \(p\) is heavily broken, too.
We could add some less famous "alternative interpretations of quantum mechanics", too. All of the misguided ones share some irrational preference for the location among the other observables.
Why do all these people make these assumptions? Well, because they're irrational and stuck in classical mechanics, stuck before 1905. Classical mechanics is the only theory whose foundations they have really understood. There are point masses with objectively real positions and that's it. Everyone must worship these positions. Anything else is confusing for them, to say the least, and because they don't have the integrity to admit that the confusion is due to the limitations of their peabrains, they prefer the interpretation that it is a heresy for others to contradict their pre-1905 picture.
This bias makes them less likely to understand fields in field theory – sometimes even in classical field theory – and in quantum mechanics, it leads them to all the misinterpretations and delusions. Why is it so exactly? It's because they just can't swallow the existence of the wave functions that are superpositions of objects at different points. Those must be wrong, heretical, politically incorrect, unreal, or homophobic, right?
Needless to say, this question is virtually equivalent to the question about the mythical "preferred observables". If you prefer the observables \(g(x)\), the positions, you also prefer their eigenstates which are \(\delta\)-functions at particular points! If you realize that quantum mechanics needs to deal with all the other observables, e.g. a general \(h(x,p)\) in the harmonic oscillator case, and treat all of them equally, then you also know that the eigenstates of these general observables, general functions \(\psi(x)\) – if you need to think about the position representation, and you shouldn't – are also equally allowed.
You know, actual proper quantum mechanics has a fundamental postulate, usually written as the very first one. And the first postulate isn't "you shall love God". It is "the Hilbert space is linear". When \(\ket\psi\) and \(\ket\phi\) are allowed states, any \(a\ket\psi + b\ket\phi\) for \(a,b\in\CC\) is equally allowed as well.
There is absolutely no valid justification for the people's belief that the wave functions "should" be the \(\delta\)-functions and the observables "should be" positions or their functions. It's just the result of a purely irrational instinct to return physics to the era of Isaac Newton. The other, non-delta, wave functions are not only allowed in QM. They are obviously generic, omnipresent, and absolutely essential.
In particular, the atoms have wave functions that are shown as pictures to the high school students in chemistry classes. All the orbitals, right? When an atom is in the ground state, and it usually is unless the global warming adds thousands of Celsius degrees, it simply has some wave function for the electron that drops like \(\exp(-kr)\) but is nonzero everywhere. Of course, the anti-quantum zealots overlook this. The structure of an atom, molecules, metals, crystals, and everything else in the Universe is an unimportant distracting detail that should be overlooked because their holy plan to return physics to the 17th century is surely more important, isn't it?
Well, this program is stupid. Your body parts obey the laws of classical physics so positions are OK enough to describe a lot but almost all details of objects that may be studied (including deeper internal properties of the organs) require quantum mechanics where the generic, "delocalized" wave functions are omnipresent. It's completely wrong for anybody to confine himself to positions as the only observables, or even to position-like observables or their nearly localized wave functions. There is absolutely nothing wrong or inferior about the other observables and wave functions. And real-world wave functions are much more likely to be very close to energy eigenstates (e.g. the ground states of the atoms) than the position eigenstates of all positions! And we need wave functions that are as delocalized as you want; it's enough to take any metal where the electron's wave function is spread over the whole metal.
The whole preference of the positions and localized wave functions is a sign of their stupidity and it is highly positively correlated with other kinds of the human stupidity and the stupid people's desire to believe in other misconceptions that only "look" to be unrelated. So kids, feel free to use your taste and smell which don't reduce the qualia to any positions. Feel free to play with smartphones and don't feel any obligation to raise your hand when you see something on the display. The non-position observables are just fine enough.
The only justifiable reason why people naturally prefer position is that they make observations with their bodies (arms etc. and perhaps retina cells whose position is known) etc. whose positions are well-understood by them. But the systems that they study are described with many degrees of freedom that aren't position-like and it's a wrong anthropomorphism to project the properties of the organs on other objects in Nature. Anthropomorphic beliefs (focusing on one's classical hand instead of the objects around us which differ in many ways) are the actual reasons why Bohmists want to add the "position as a beable", why the Everettians want to "split the worlds according to the spatial separation", and the Ghirardians want to shrink the uncertainties of positions by the "added objective collapse". Nature doesn't have either because Nature doesn't really share these people's basic thesis that there's something wrong with non-position observables or with delocalized wave functions! Fundamentally speaking, Nature really prohibits any of these three (and all other) privileged treatments of the positions! It's your problem that you want to probe things with your hands (with nearly classical positions). It says something about you, not about the things you want to physically study – most things in the Universe are not human-hand-like.
Incidentally, in general vacua of quantum gravity, we could quantify "how much" geometric or position-like the observables are. The higher the spacetime dimension is, the "more geometric" it is. F-theory and/or M-theory are the most geometric vacua of consistent, stable enough quantum gravity – in 12 or 11 spacetime dimensions. On the contrary, all physics may be rewritten as a theory in time \(t\) only (decompose the fields into momentum modes along \(x,y,z\) in the Universe). The information about the system at a given time \(t\) looks totally non-geometric. But if it is a theory of the quantum gravity type, it unavoidably has "many" degrees of freedom and they allow to be "geometerized", often in many ways (string dualities).
Ultimately, some spatial interpretation of physics is unavoidable in all theories that are "true cousins" of theories of our world. But it's always wrong to prefer observables of a certain position-like type in advance.
And that's the memo.
