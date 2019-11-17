Volkswagen, not Škoda, should dominate the cheapest market segment

Shortly after the Velvet Revolution (the fall of communism in Czechoslovakia that began exactly 30 years ago today), the Volkswagen Group bought the Czech mass-market carmaker, Škoda (named Laurin & Klement up to the 1925 acquisition by Škoda Works in Pilsen), and it's been a success story. The car brand that inspired almost all the British car jokes has been turned into a formidable player – perhaps a more competitive one than Škoda was even during the celebrated interwar Czechoslovakia: the main source of pride in the 1930s was Škoda Popular whose price was CSK 17k-30k (most people had salaries below CSK 1,000 a month) and only sold 21,000 pieces in total which makes it clear why it wasn't such a big deal for Škoda Works (which produced 2,000 tanks per million crowns, among tons of other things) to acquire that carmaker.







In recent years, Škoda sells over 100,000 cars a month and has the 2nd highest profit margin in the VW Group (around 10%) after Porsche (which has around 15%), rather safely beating Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, and others. About 40% of the cars have been Škoda Octavia, the most important model which is the bestselling car model in a dozen of European countries – and many other countries. About 6.5 million Octavias have been sold so far.



Škoda famously doesn't export to North America.







They produce lots of models of all kinds – tiny Citigo (Czech VW Up!, the first electric Citigos below €17,000 are sold out), small Fabia, medium Scala (which is replacing Rapid; see how easily Scala demolished Focus, Astra yesterday; well, the best small car of 2019), Octavia, limousine Superb, and smaller SUV Karoq (which largely replaced the beloved quirky Yeti), SUV Kamiq, and large SUV Kodiaq.



Škoda Auto is responsible for some 7% of the Czech GDP and 25% of the Czech exports. Almost 1/2 is Octavia, do the mathematics. Octavia is important as a term in the whole GDP of my homeland (which is why the prime minister attended the premiere of the new Octavia on Monday) – but we could still survive just fine if the whole company collapsed. Well, all the profit still flows to the mostly West German owners via dividends (5% of the Czech GDP flows out as dividends – clearly a greater amount of money than all the controversial EU subsidies). The models have used some VW Group infrastructure (MQB platform etc.) but almost everything by which Škoda differs from other VW Group brands is designed by groups dominated by Czechs.







On Monday, Škoda introduced the new update of Octavia which is called the 4th generation but it should be called the 5th generation because the first Škoda Octavia was launched in 1959 (Octavia simply meant that it was the 8th model after the war, in Latin, and the name was recycled in 1996). If you're interested in cars, you may want to look at some reviews of the new model because they're generally stellar, much like most comments by the users.



Carwow suggests it's the best value model in the world ever; YouCar agrees it is the best choice for money. What Car is among many of those that say it is a better car than the new VW Golf; a Russian video with similar 300,000 views agrees. This sentiment seems omnipresent; the number of additional e.g. German, Russian, and Slovak reviews that are similarly enthusiastic (and have hundreds of thousands of views) is very large.



There are some refreshing changes of the exterior. The four-eyes front lights and again two eyes – now LED only. The BMW-like vertical grill is even more massive, some inches were added to the length, the already huge luggage room was inflated by 30 liters and may take up to 600 or 640 liters (hatchback vs estate – or sedan vs combi, as we call it), traditionally the highest in the categories. The tetrapack (milk cardboard) features disappeared from the rear. The design still resembles Škoda Octavia but the changes are substantial.



However, it's the interior that was utterly revolutionized. Everything is more digital, there are huge displays, every detail of the now 2-spoke steering wheel seems to be optimized and stunning, like in a Mercedes. Up to 5 USB ports (all USB-C now) may be there, including one for a dash cam near a mirror. Completely new gearboxes, the first Škoda head-up display (directly inside the front window), and more. Add lots of the shields on the windows, a sleep packet to prevent your head from falling to the side if you wish, pockets for cell phones, one-hand openers for bottles, and so on.



This trend has been around for several years. Around 2010 or so, it would still look rather strange to almost everybody – Czechs, Germans, Britons, and everyone else – to suggest that Škoda models were better than the similar Volkswagen models. It was just assumed that the carmaker emerging as a joke from the communist era must be a cheaper version of the cheapest VW Group's brand, Volkswagen. But gradually between 2010-2019, this "bizarre heresy" was getting widespread. For some time, the people who saw both and said "Škoda models were prettier than the corresponding VW models" were probably a majority. With the newest models (the new Golf was introduced three weeks earlier), this statement looks almost certain.



Škoda generally keeps slightly lower starting prices of Octavia than some similar models of VW Golf and VW Passat. But the 2020 Škoda Octavia is often said to be more similar to Audi models, a higher-class brand within the group. Even if the prices were the same, Škoda wins most of the "make your choice" contests (and reviews in the car journals) against the VW models – and pretty much for all the major reasons:



it is a bit larger, Škoda always wins in the boot space in each category (globally)

it is more practical and has many more useful details which are called "Simply Clever", a slogan of Škoda (one of the simply clever umbrellas in the front doors was replaced by a brush in the new Octavia LOL but the number of such helpful details is counted in dozens in Škodas)

accidentally, the new Octavia is the best aerodynamical model in the category now

and perhaps most importantly Škodas just look prettier, especially now.

just contain many special features that are cute, like the strong BMW-like vertical grilles, more elaborate Škoda logo, various teeth in the interior

Škodas are more rectangular (which is ironic, in the architecture, the Germanic structures are supposed to be more rectangular and the Slavic ones are more round) and that brings some conservative perception of beauty

Škoda models have more distinctive "wrinkles" which make it look different from generic cheap car "droplets" that look just like others (VW Golf just looks cheap now – no "artists" were involved, it looks so)

Škoda generally always avoids oversimplification (which is sometimes done mindlessly in other brands, perhaps for quasi-ideological reasons); Škoda folks always question "is that actually a good idea to oversimplify things too much?" and I think that this virtue does boil down to the Czech skepticism and irreligion.