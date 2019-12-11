€100 billion isn't enough to make Visegrád carbon-neutral

€3 trillion is the Czech government's estimate what the 3 Central European countries need to be paid



I sincerely hope that tomorrow, on Thursday, Czech PM will prove that he is the "persistent beast" (or "fierce horsefly") he claims to be ("urputné hovado", is that from some movie? I have some deja vu feelings), will steal the childhood from tens of millions of brainwashed spoiled brats, and will present his offer to heavily spank all of them with his own persistent hand.







Meanwhile, it's Wednesday and the EU has presented its new gretinist plans, see e.g. The Guardian. Ms Uršula Leyen, a "lady" who claims to be the main leader of Europe although no nation has ever chosen her, has claimed that her new wave of unhinged alarmist lies and arbitrary suicidal plans for the continent are equivalent to "putting the man on the Moon". Her modesty is always appreciated.



At least, her European Commission could have placed a woman on the Moon, to beat Americans for the first time. But she forgot about the European women and their vacuum cleaners exactly when it was needed. ;-)







OK, her plan is to make Europe the "first carbon-neutral continent" by 2050. All people and organisms will be switched from carbon to silicon. The required chips and compounds will hopefully be delivered by the European replica of the Silicon Valley.







Aside from the 100% reduction of greenhouse emissions by 2050 – which will require that the survivors will also stop breathing and drinking beer and soda which has CO2 bubbles – she invented another goal, one for 2030. By that year, the EU will need to reduce the emissions by... 65%. She just invented a random number, to make the Europeans believe that she knows some numbers above ten, and to demonstrate the incredible arrogance of power that exists in Brussels these days and almost certainly exceeds what we used to know in the Kremlin 35 years ago. The economic activity as measured by the carbon proxies will decrease by... say 65%, because an unelected apparatchik just liked that number, and the continent must follow that order, right?



Also, she said:



Science is telling us we are running out of time. The new European commission is wasting no time.

