My grandma is... an old environmental pig?

Nature's shocking "top ten" scientists Fer137 has told us about an incredible list published at Nature Nature's 10 . which is supposed to enumerate the most influential peop...

Black women and evolution of the anti-string movement in the post-Epstein era Late Jeffrey Epstein was the main father of the ludicrous anti-string-theory movement. While blackmailing American politicians – some people...

Tenure denied to a PC candidate, Harvard grad students go on strike Especially in recent years, dozens if not hundreds of TRF blog posts were dedicated to disturbing and sometimes heartbreaking stories about ...

Sydney: most economics college freshmen can't calculate 4%, don't know a decimal point So mathematics content is being dropped, making things worse The collapsing quality of education with beef – especially subjects like math...

Preskill actually abandoned "quantum supremacy" because of the nut jobs from Nature Cowardliness and opportunism may be limitless In the morning, Peter told us about an incredible piece of "correspondence" publis...

Huge machine learning conference renamed by NPCs Merry Christmas (or Chanukah), everybody! Last month, I missed this new tragicomic story about the NPCs' banning activity. Since 1987,...

Trump may make federally funded science instantly accessible for free Willie Soon just sent me this report that should be seen as amusingly surprising if not ironic: Trump might help free science that’s locked...

String lamppost principle: rank above 22 is forbidden The first hep-th paper today (posted at 19:00:03 UTC) is the result Four Dimensional \(\NNN=4\) SYM and the Swampland by Cumrun Vafa and H...

Why LIGO measures distances much shorter than a proton A few days ago, the LIGO skeptic named Jason C-65 added a comment under a text of mine explaining why LIGO skeptics are idiots : The dete...