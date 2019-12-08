RSS AMSU: acceleration of global warming is mostly negative

OK, the New York Times published a hysterical article about the alleged acceleration of global warming and Kip Hansen (quite a surname for a skeptic!) wrote a response at Anthony Watts' blog. To add a third hyperlink, Grant Foster didn't like it so he published a rant titled How Deniers Deny.



Whether the noisy weather data for the global mean temperature include a clear enough "linear trend" – the global warming itself – is already a bit uncertain. Especially the question whether this apparent increase is more than a fluke is uncertain. However whether the quadratic coefficient of a nonlinear model fit is nonzero (and whether it's positive or negative if it is nonzero) is even more uncertain.











I want to show you how incredibly uncertain the quadratic coefficient is. We will use the RSS AMSU v4.0 satellite data from 1979 to 2019. If you change TLT to TMT in the URL, you may get the same data for the mid troposphere instead of the lower one.



Your humble correspondent tends to use the RSS data instead of UAH not because I believe that UAH's numbers are worse – but mainly because I believe that both teams are doing professional work and by using the data from skeptics John Christy and Roy Spencer, I would create an unnecessary extra opportunity for a stupid kind of ad hominem criticisms.









Again, download the file with the lower troposphere temperature data. The first column is the year, the second column is the month, the third column is the averaged global anomaly, the remaining eight columns are regional. We may download the data to Wolfram Mathematica:



midTroposphere = False; (* True/False *)

replaceRSSbyUAH = False;



a = Import[

"http://data.remss.com/msu/monthly_time_series/RSS_Monthly_MSU_AMSU_Channel_" <> whereString <> "_Anomalies_Land_and_Ocean_v04_0.txt", "Table"];

Length[a]



aPure = a[[4 ;;]]; c = aPure[[All, 3]]; Length[c]

ListLinePlot[c]



linlist = {}; quadlist = {};

linonlylist = {};

For[cStart = 1, cStart <= 100, cStart++,

For[cEnd = -100, cEnd <= -1, cEnd++,

ckus = c[[cStart ;; cEnd]];

c2 = Transpose[{Table[i, {i, 1, Length[ckus]}], ckus}];

nlm = NonlinearModelFit[c2,

abs + blin x + bquad x^2, {abs, blin, bquad}, x];

nnlm = Normal[nlm];

linlist = linlist~Join~{D[nnlm, x] /. {x -> 0}};

quadlist = quadlist~Join~{D[D[nnlm, x], x]};

nlmonly =

NonlinearModelFit[c2, absonly + blinonly x , {absonly, blinonly},

x];

nnlmonly = Normal[nlmonly];

linonlylist = linonlylist~Join~{D[nnlmonly, x]};

]

]

{Length[linonlylist], Length[quadlist], Length[linlist]}

Histogram[linonlylist*1200]

Histogram[linlist*1200]

Histogram[quadlist*1200^2]



1200*Total[linonlylist]/Length[linonlylist]



1200*Total[linlist]/Length[linlist]



Total[quadlist]/Length[quadlist]

{%*1200^2, " degrees Celsius per century from quadratic term"}



fitsquad =

Table[linlist[[i]]*1453 + quadlist[[i]]*1453*1453 - linlist[[i]]*492 - quadlist[[i]]*492*492, {i, 1, 10000}];

ListLinePlot[fitsquad]

Histogram[fitsquad]

Total[fitsquad]/Length[fitsquad]

