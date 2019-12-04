Solving information puzzle using replicas

Hype about a formula for eigenstates OK, Charles wrote e-mails about this topic to me and I think that there's something to say. Quanta Magazine's Natalie Wolchover has ...

Interpretation of Planck data: the Universe is a sphere The Quantum Magazine promotes an ambitious, would-be game-changing paper on cosmology: What Shape Is the Universe? A New Study Suggests We’...

All Hermitian operators are observable(s) The main reasons behind the omnipresent denial of quantum mechanics are simply the ideologically rooted stubbornness that makes these peopl...

Feynman's model meets an SJW writer When I saw the title Virginia Trimble Has Seen the Stars in the Quanta Magazine, I thought that it was another obnoxious "women in sci...

Places like the Harvard HETG group look healthy The plot of Idiocracy takes place in 2505 but if one relied on the trend that is apparent in the media, it would be more realistic to estim...

A serious critique of the real-world Asymptotic Safety program for quantum gravity As I wrote e.g. here ten years ago , I consider Weinberg's "Asymptotic Safety" paradigm in quantum gravity to be a deep misund...

Three foreign lands of Scott Alexander New Hungarian boson resurrected : today, a Science Alert press release, RT , and others promote the claimed discovery by Krasznahorkay et a...

Climate emergency: EU is governed by trash The European Parliament has declared the so-called "climate emergency". The vote was 429-225-19 (Yes-No-Abstain) while the Czech 2...

Bitcoin price down, lots of people still want to waste billions First, some basic numbers. The frequency of Google searches for the Bitcoin largely copies the Bitcoin price, although the fluctuations are...