Tenure denied to a PC candidate, Harvard grad students go on strike

Especially in recent years, dozens if not hundreds of TRF blog posts were dedicated to disturbing and sometimes heartbreaking stories about people who have been attacked, blackmailed, threatened, fired, character assassinated, and professionally liquidated by immoral, fanatical, intellectually handicapped neo-Marxists and neo-Stalinists. This kind of ideological filtering is already more brutal than what Nazi Germany used to do – but it's just one side of the process.



Aside from worthy people who are being liquidated for the ideological reasons, there are also lots of people who are professionally inadequate but who are being hired and appointed for the same ideological reasons. And this part of the problem – the absence of filters that are supposed to keep the weeds out of the elite places – is arguably even more harmful than the terror against the great conservatives etc.



The Harvard Crimson currently describes lots of student strikes. The union of graduate students has declared a strike. My understanding is that they want some workers to get a higher wage, something that isn't the business to be solved by the Harvard graduate students at all. But these young people already mentally live in a new Stalinist regime in which they are the apparatchiks in a new party secretariat that is deciding about everything – screw others and screw the markets. Because of the ongoing sabotage by these not-really-sensible people, the UPS is prevented from delivering packages in time.







Independently of this main strike (and another sequence of recurring Harvard gretins' strikes demanding divestment from fossil fuels), a group of 30 student organizations covering 200 student signatories – out of which 50 have organized a sit-in – is protesting against a tenure denial:



Translating Blackness: Dominicans Negotiating Race and Belonging

