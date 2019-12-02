Vertical accelerations kill superfluid dark matter

The galaxies rotate close to the vinyl records – at least the absolute speed, if not the angular one, is almost independent on the distance from the center.



Einstein's or even Newton's gravity seems to predict much faster speeds near the center, close to Kepler's or Newton's model of the Solar System. This is the simplest manifestation of the fact that without some additions, Newton's or Einstein's predictions for the motion caused purely by the visible stars' gravity contradict the observed motion of galaxies.







There is a conceptually smooth solution to this discrepancy: postulate the existence of dark matter – matter that isn't seen in the telescopes because it doesn't interact with the electromagnetic field but that still affects the motion of the stars within galaxies. Every good theorist agrees that there is nothing wrong with a theory that has electrically neutral – and therefore "dark" – particle species. The refusal to add this "dark matter" may be labeled "MOND", Modified Newtonian Dynamics which assumes that the visible stars are responsible for all the motion which means that their "forces" must differ from the Newtonian ones in some way. MOND has celebrated some partial successes in predicting the speed patterns in a broad set of galaxies.



Even if we embrace dark matter, we don't know what it is made of. Axions and WIMPs remain the fundamental theoretical physicists' preferred choices (and maybe axions became a bit more likely in recent years when a big part of the WIMP parameter space was excluded) – but SIMPs and various other astrophysical objects named after superheroes have been proposed, MACHO, RAMBO, TERMINATOR, BRUCEWILLIS, GRETA, and others.







A particular eclectic program has gotten lots of the good press in the "mainstream" media in recent years and it's the superfluid dark matter. At galactic and shorter length scales, this type of dark matter is designed so that it reproduces the universal formulae – the Mass Discrepancy Acceleration Relation (MDAR) – by a trick analogous to how MOND explains MDAR. At longer than galactic length scales, the extra forces lose their importance and the superfluid dark matter reduces to that of the ordinary cold dark matter, CDM.







This is the summary you may already read in the abstract of a new, Princeton-TelAviv hep-ph paper



The Inconsistency of Superfluid Dark Matter with Milky Way Dynamics (11 pages including many figures)

