China has three Suns: sun dogs

RT has just informed me that the inhabitants of Fuck-you, a town in Northeastern China, were puzzled by the number of Suns in the sky. Their trustworthy communist schools have taught them that the number should be one but three is what they observed. Who is right: the authoritative schools or their own eyes?



It's hard to compete with the Chinese comrades if they have three Suns instead of our one.





Three "suns" appear on the sky over northeast China☀️☀️☀️



This spectacular view is caused by a natural phenomenon called "sun dog," also known as mock suns or parhelia, as a result of light refraction through ice crystals. https://t.co/N31a8Um6B2 pic.twitter.com/ZbBJLYu8gB — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 2, 2020

2 (ArcSin[0.5 * 1.304] - Pi/6)*180/Pi

2 (ArcSin[0.5 * 1.309] - Pi/6)*180/Pi

2 (ArcSin[0.5 * 1.314] - Pi/6)*180/Pi

