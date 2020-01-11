Truth on Ukrainian Boeing, arsonists slowly unmasks itself

Nature's shocking "top ten" scientists Fer137 has told us about an incredible list published at Nature Nature's 10 . which is supposed to enumerate the most influential peop...

My grandma is... an old environmental pig? Happy New Year MMXX! Just like in the 1930s when the German Nazis were getting increasingly self-confident and brutal in their behavior,...

Will Trump turn Iraq into a full-blown enemy? Exactly 50 years ago today, Max Born died. In 2020, it's common for pseudoscientific activists to question the fundamentally probabilis...

Huge machine learning conference renamed by NPCs Merry Christmas (or Chanukah), everybody! Last month, I missed this new tragicomic story about the NPCs' banning activity. Since 1987,...

Donald Knuth clarifies why \(P=NP\) seems likely Neutrino physics : IceCube has ruled out an astrophysical explanation of the strange ANITA events , see arXiv , by placing an upper limit o...

Trump may make federally funded science instantly accessible for free Willie Soon just sent me this report that should be seen as amusingly surprising if not ironic: Trump might help free science that’s locked...

String lamppost principle: rank above 22 is forbidden The first hep-th paper today (posted at 19:00:03 UTC) is the result Four Dimensional \(\NNN=4\) SYM and the Swampland by Cumrun Vafa and H...

Let us acquire the bomb or let us learn Russian Guest prophesy by Dr Martin Konvička, a leading Czech critic of Islam Original text was posted at New Bourgeoisie In the Unionist Northea...

Deutsche Bahn seated Greta to a first-class coupé I actually find it amusing that Greta Thunberg has been found to become the personification of evil. We may follow her every day and see the...