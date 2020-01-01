Unregulated private NYE fireworks, an amusing aspect of the relative Czech freedom

Happy New Year! Our media tell us that the New Year's Eve celebrations were extraordinarily peaceful in Czechia. Ambulance had to go less frequently than a year ago and than on an average day! Most of the people who needed some help were drunk or participating in brawls. One kid in Prague had its face injured by pyrotechnics.



Pilsen has seen worse non-fireworks events just in recent days: an 11-old-boy fell from the 9th floor in Bory and died in the hospital; an 19-year-old young man was killed by a train in Doubravka.





Welcome 2020. #Prague

Magical city they said, very true.

I usually hate to share any pics but it's a sin not to when it was a lovely experience.

Guess what? It was just a community driven fireworks.

Government sponsored fireworks and real time video mapping is in the evening. pic.twitter.com/iTFFto0MGe — Sree M (ₕᵤₘₐₙ ₛₐₙdwᵢcₕ) (@burnt_disk) January 1, 2020

2019 - Graduated from Reading, started a Masters at Cardiff. Covered an election, met some top class politicians and journalists as well as making some fantastic friends. 2020 - lets see what you have to offer. Prague fireworks displays - QUALITY #NYE2020 #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/hUkeytivHX — EV HALL (@evjourno09) December 31, 2019