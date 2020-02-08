Nazi German lawmakers plan to imprison all Euroskeptics for 3 years

...and/or make them pay dearly...



Much like in the 1930s, freedom has been largely exterminated in Germany again but what we learned today (thanks, Prof Konvička and Counterstream) is perhaps even more shocking than most of the previous events. Several small German outlets have just superficially mentioned a shocking new addition to the German criminal code (Strafgesetzbuch, StGB) in progress, namely § 90c StGB, that wants to outlaw any criticisms of the European Union involving its symbols. This initiative has been discussed at the level of a "law of the state of Saxony" since 2018.







My understanding is that even e-mails with this playful satirical picture would be outlawed in Germany.



The Bundestag has already discussed this addition in the first reading in mid January 2020 and the documentation was prepared in October 2019:



Who publicly, during an assembly, or by spreading a written document defames the EU flag or the EU anthem, will be punished by a prison term up to 3 years, or a financial fine

The same punishment waits for everyone who removes, destroys, damages, publicly abuses, makes unusable, or publicly humiliates the EU flag. Even an attempt to do so is punishable.