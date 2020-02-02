Soros: Zuck has replaced Putin as Trump's co-devil

Can Zuckerberg become a champion of freedom and civilized values?



After Katie Hopkins, Twitter banned another major account: that of ZeroHedge.com, a mainstream Libertarian financial server. It happened shortly after ZH published some breaking news and results of investigative work about the possible man-made role in the origin of the coronavirus.



An Indian preprint claims that there are "uncanny similarities" between the coronavirus and two types of the HIV virus – suggesting that some Chinese (perhaps with some passive Canadian help, we read elsewhere) researchers did something deliberately harmful. You know that I've considered the "bioweapon" explanation as a possibility since Day One but I am somewhat unimpressed by this paper. The sequences that agree are rather short and may occur accidentally (especially because not all sequences of a given length are equally likely). The HIV has 10,000 bases but many variations exist. Also, "uncanny similarity" is the kind of loaded, non-quantitative language addressed to the laymen that raises red flags from my viewpoint. Why isn't the probability of an accident like that quantified in the title or close to it?



At any rate, I think it is essential that the free debate about these questions – even because they're important questions and especially because they're important questions – exists (the accusation against the Chinese man may be unfair but it may also be true and important, even for the health of nations) so the ban of ZeroHedge.com on Twitter is absolutely unacceptable. The formal justification was "harassment" of a Chinese scientist who may be involved with a similar research. Note that it wasn't the Chinese authorities but a U.S. media cesspool that demanded the punishment for ZeroHedge.com – the same aggressive cesspool that harassed the 14-year-old political scientist and de facto distinguished professor Soph last May.







OK, so the discussion is essential but the pro-bioweapon evidence seems shaky to me at this moment. Nevertheless, ZeroHedge.com publishes lots of things (dozens of articles a day) that are interesting although I disagree with many of them.







After the Twitter ban, ZeroHedge.com also discussed an op-ed in The New York Times by George Soros, the main stockholder owning most of the leftist activists on Earth, the fifth largest planet in the Solar System. Mr Soros demanded Zuckerberg to be removed as the boss of Facebook – I guess that the old evil man probably wants to insert one of his crooked assets into the White House and nationalize Facebook first (otherwise I don't understand why an old rich pensioner thinks that he should be deciding about the fate of one of the largest companies in the world that he doesn't own and can't own).



Surely Zuckerberg is an ally of Trump's, we read, and Facebook has helped Trump to be elected. He may help anti-democratic candidates in the 2020 elections as well – anti-democratic is clearly everyone who isn't a loyal slave of the Democratic Party or someone who "fails" to be owned by George Soros, even indirectly. ;-) Trump and Zuckerberg had a meeting in 2019 which is very serious and Zuckerberg is therefore the new Putin, a twin brother of Donald Trump, and that's why he needs to be destroyed.



Clearly, if you have enough money, you may post unhinged rants into The New York Times regardless of your evil and your senility. The New York Times have already published so much incredible garbage that this stuff is no longer innovative.



Mr Soros is clearly living in another multiverse. All sane people who follow things know that Facebook is one of the leaders in the fight against the freedom of speech. It has teamed up with Angela Merkel and the former agents of Stasi whom she hired as censors-in-chiefs to suppress the opposition in Germany. Facebook has banned Milo, Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, and many others (Facebook's atrocious treatment of Loomer has led to a tense and heartbreaking video). It has even prevented 2 billion others from writing of the name "Alex Jones". It is apparently extending these bans to intimate private conversations on Facebook.



I have kept my Facebook account because it may be useful or important for technicalities but I haven't really used it for some 10 years (except for thanking 50 times for birthday wishes once a year). My estimate for the life expectancy of my account if I started to use it normally would be "at most weeks", given the constant bans of the people whose views and activities I consider similar to mine. Don't get me wrong: even if there were no political polarization at all, I would probably separate myself from Facebook, anyway: Facebook is just way too "social" for me and wasting people's time with mundane things that utterly bore me.



But I do follow the proclamations of many people and their camps and I've noticed that "Facebook as a culprit responsible for the election of Trump" is a widespread meme on the servers of far left fanatics (e.g. some of the warriors against theoretical physics). Many of those have been writing such things for years, well before their owner George Soros elevated this conspiracy theory to the official orthodoxy of their movement by his op-ed.



So maybe this conspiracy theory could become a conspiracy fact, making the world a little bit better place?



From my viewpoint, Mark Zuckerberg is the ultimate average man. He wrote some code, like



10 INPUT messagefromsendertorecipient

20 PRINT (messagefromsendertorecipient,addressofrecipient)

30 GOTO 10

