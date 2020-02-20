The incredible shrinking expertise in Brian Greene's books

Brian Greene has released and is promoting his fifth full-blown book for the popular audiences, Until the End of Time. I read the table of contents, a few extra pages, reviews, and summaries of some talks. I feel totally disillusioned by the trend.



You know, the first book, The Elegant Universe (which I enthusiastically translated to Czech, like The Hidden Reality, the third book; The Fabric of Cosmos #2 was left to my friend who has a name day today), contained a legitimate explanation of the relativity of simultaneity, presentation how the ultraviolet catastrophe was solved by the light quanta, why the spacetime has to be curved to communicate the gravitational force, topological expansion of string theory, T-duality, mirror symmetry, its application on the counting of spheres in a quintic, and much much more.







This fifth book is about the "search for the meaning of our life" in an "evolving Universe". A huge fraction of the book is all about talkative elaborations on statements such as



The Universe is large.

The Earth is small and so are the humans.

There are many orders of magnitude between the size of different things.

The humans are more interesting than the empty outer space.

We should look for the meaning of our lives.

The Universe has been evolving and the entropy was increasing.

The life arose in the Universe and it evolved, anyway.

There is no free will.



Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe



[...] Greene refuted the possibility of humans having free will; thoughts and actions are simply interactions between elementary particles, which are bound to obey mathematical equations. Yet he said that a deterministic conception of the universe need not preclude hope.



“We are made of these exquisitely ordered, wonderfully choreographed particles of nature governed fully by the physical laws, no free will whatsoever,” Greene said. [...]

