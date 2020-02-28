What to do right before the end of the world

The apocalyptic mood at many places has been predicted in many science-fiction movies. My most favorite one is Sexmission (Poland 1983). (Cheeky) Max and (shy) Albert volunteer in a hibernation experiment by Prof Kuppelweiser in 1991. Instead of 1994, they are woken up in 2042 in a society led by the League of Women. Kupperweiser has also invented a special bomb that has destroyed the male genes.



Kuppelweiser must have worked for the Wu-Chan Institute of Virology because, as Parravicini pointed out, Covid-19 may damage kidneys and testicles. The feminist ideology rules in that strange society (but much more relaxed than the SJWs today!) that lives, as we learn soon, under the ground. The ladies are told that the Earth's surface is uninhabitable which is a sophisticated lie designed by Her Excellency (who ultimately turns out to be the sole male survivor) to control the women more easily – that theme was a successful prediction of the global warming hysteria.







Two women's institutions argue whether Max and Albert should be destroyed or just castrated. The men want to live in freedom at least for two weeks when the air in their suits will be enough – a great theme that freedom is really important for men – and Lamia, a blonde open-minded and horny researcher, ultimately helps them and becomes a cornerstone of the reconstruction of the old orders. Aside from the dictatorship of feminism, the movie has predicted the government's would-be scientific fabrication of evidence for environmental catastrophes.







These guys chose freedom – which ultimately lasted much more than two weeks because the Earth's surface was perfectly inhabitable, despite the propaganda. Max lived with Lamia and Albert picked a former apparatchik who has seen the truth. If you knew or thought that the end is near, what would you do? In some other science-fiction movies, people learn that their death is near and they really enjoy the last period of their life and they try to arrange things so that they're left with no money at the end etc.



That's what you could do as well – if you believe that the life will really be miserable because of natural causes. In principle, the panic buying in the supermarkets could accelerate at least parts of the economy. I am really terrified by the people who say "I don't support the hysteria but I have filled my basement with food, masks, cleaners, and other things". If everyone did it, the shortages would be omnipresent. Why do such people – softcore or hardcore preppers – seem unaware of the obvious fact that what they are doing makes them some of the most hysterical people on Earth? This conclusion boils down to a childishly simple mathematical argument, doesn't it?



Does it make sense to sell stocks? Most conceptually, a stock price equals the mean value of the discounted after-tax sum of dividends over the future. Well, if the future is going to be short (or if the post-pandemics profits will be much lower), not too many dividends will be paid before the world ends and indeed, the price of stocks could go down. But is that a complete argument? Not really. The identity I mentioned (stock price is the sum of dividends) depends on the assumption that after the expected end of the company, there will be some lasting equilibrium. You need it to thermalize the money from different sources.



But if there is a looming end of the world, such an equilibrium doesn't exist in the infinite future (and you can't compare the profits required from stocks and bonds, among other things). More seriously, you really don't care what assets you're left with at the very end. Instead, you probably need to return to the maximization of some overall utility function of your life which could mean "live as much as you can" and die when you spend everything. Shouldn't people try to be more cooperative before the very end, like e.g. in Mars Attacks?



My worst expectations were surpassed again when I saw how the anti-Trump pundits in the media and social networks (plus some people whom I considered somewhat close) were (and probably still are) literally excited by the crash that has already taken place and by the possibility that the stock market crashes even more severely and perhaps the whole capitalist society collapses soon. The survey in which the New Hampshire Democrats said that they mostly preferred the eradication of mankind by the extraterrestrial invasion over the Trump reelection is clearly true. I just can't understand this behavior and "system of desires". Whoever wants such things is clearly and unquestionably evil, isn't she or he? And it wasn't just Trump haters where I observed this asocial value system.



Trump wants to make the world and America great and all Americans should be happy (and he has done a lot in this direction); his haters want misery and death for many people or everyone as long as it helps them with their obsession to remove the president. They are pure evil. The people who short the market now are clearly evil, too. They are clearly manipulating the prices and increasing the risk of the systemic collapse that may arrive because of a self-fulfilling prophesy. None of these people really feels associated with the things that have been built or invented on this planet, with the things that work and serve the humans. They are not a part of the "constructive mankind". Whatever is your political affiliation, if you feel to be a part of the people who have "built quite some impressive things on this planet" before it all collapsed, you just cannot be enthusiastic about the collapse of the very foundations of the capitalist economy. For those of us who feel a part of the "constructive clique", the collapse is a collapse of a part of our creation. We have indirectly contributed to the assets by terms with the positive sign. Or at least we think in this way.



By being happy about the general decline, those evil people pretty much openly declare that they have only made contributions with the negative sign – and that they basically hate those whose sign is positive. They have considered the world, mankind, companies, or the economy as an enemy of a sort, something that they at most sucked blood of. That's a necessary condition for them to celebrate the decline.



The hysteria mostly exists in the media but lots of people believe the stuff in the media – they are mindless sheep – and are hysterical, too. Panic selling of stocks and panic buying of some products in the shops are manifestations of that. But there are other places. Near the Chinese border in the Far East, the Russian city of Khabarovsk doesn't show any signs of hysteria (even though it shows empty hotels because the Chinese tourists cannot come).



Some things about Russians may be unlikable but this is so likable. They're so calm. They know that Russia is a huge country and only 2 infections have been detected, both of them were Chinese nationals. So they find the mandatory masks useless. The Chinese virus threat may be close but they just don't care. Vodka may kill them just like the virus. ;-) I think that they effectively think as the U.S. grandma on Twitter who said that she didn't care about the virus, she has already survived many, and if the Lord tells her it's her time, she will simply go. That's charming. Similarly, a much younger and hotter @MarieVandyyy wrote:



The hysteria is wild.



Maybe I’m the only one, but I’ve made peace that if I get coronavirus and die, maybe that’s the way it was always meant to be.



Not going to stop living my life or even worry about it.

