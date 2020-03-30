Among whites, Czechs are the face mask pioneers

If you look at it, I have considered the face masks to be a key tool in the suppression of the propagation of similar flu-like viruses at least since January, a tool that has clearly been successful not only in China but also in Japan, Taiwan, and some other Asian countries. On March 11th, I explicitly wrote the minister of health to make them mandatory and it basically occurred since March 18th.







The Czech data really suggests that the peak of the daily new cases occurred about a week after that new duty, as expected. The change of the trend due to the mask is visible, unlike the hypothetical change of the trend due to the cancellation of events and businesses.







The video at the top is officially endorsed by the Czech government. It explains that in contrast with the widespread misunderstanding (even by some officials at the WHO), even the simplest masks help. But they mainly help "others", not the carrier of the masks, according to the slogan



I protect you, you protect me.



Watch this video. Czechs are sewing their own masks to fight COVID-19. Everyone in the world should follow our example and do the same. Please, help us spread the message and retweet NOW. https://t.co/5b3r2UAne1 — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) March 28, 2020

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, try tackling virus the Czech way. Wearing a simple cloth mask, decreases the spread of the virus by 80 %! Czech Republic has made it OBLIGATORY for its citizens to wear a mask in the public. Pls retweet. God bless America!https://t.co/BATFV8l3ob — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) March 29, 2020