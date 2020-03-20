California under curfew: a truly crappy apocalyptic movie

A few hours ago, a wannabe Hitler, the governor of California, has issued the self-evidently unconstitutional "order" (he emphasized it wasn't just a "request") to 40 million Californians – inhabitants of the world's most admired state of a comparable size, at least in modern technologies – to stay home for a month. A positive detail is that many of the locals have "online jobs", anyway. But that's not the case of many other states that will probably emulate this insanity soon. Increasingly unhinged psychopaths are clearly increasingly taking over everything that is left from the civilization.



This guy has also ordered 56% of Californians (such a nice precision!) to contract the virus in 8 weeks. Clearly, the actual number isn't known even plus minus two orders of magnitude (and greatly depends on details of the definition of "infected", anyway). To claim he can predict two significant figures just proves that he is a complete hack.







Affluenflammation is about the pathological obsession with looking for medical problems. The original song was Californication. This remake is mainly against anti-vaxxers but you know what: When the vaccine is available, most of the hysterical people won't want the vaccination, anyway.



In 2-3 days, it may be upgraded to "martial law", he explicitly said. So much for the claims that Americans are so exceptional that they would never allow tyranny to arise. There's nothing qualitatively special about Americans and Californians are probably more extremely far left in average than the Europeans. A bunch of people who are terrified of a flu-like virus seem more than enough to establish tyranny in California.



This wannabe Hitler will almost certainly try to keep the power indefinitely and cancel all future elections. There exists an understandable reason: his life will become indefensible at the moment when he loses his very expensive guards because the elimination of individuals such as himself was pretty much the original purpose of the Second Amendment according to a very large number of Americans.







Apocalyptic movies used to start with events such as



Martians attack.

An asteroid is going to hit the Earth.

Electricity stops working.



A Chinese grandma coughs and dies with a fever.



China just decided to shut down the West. So it released a good enough coronavirus, enforced a lockdown on a province for a month to show the West what it should be doing, and then it just waited for the mindless West to do the same (and holy cow, I've encountered lots of mindless would-be smart imbeciles automatically saying "we need to do everything that the Chinese comrades do") but across all their territories and for much longer periods of time in the process of committing societal suicide.

